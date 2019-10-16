50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 42

Thursday, Oct. 16, 1969

The regular monthly meeting of the City Council Thursday followed a combined session with the Pea Ridge Industrial Committee. Vandalism was discussed and the city was asked to approve the purchase of approximately $75 worth of street markers and signs. Two recently stolen were stop signs at a bad intersection, the absence of which could cost a life. Water Dept. superintendent Charles Hardy said he and Floyd McGinnis had moved a stop sign from a less dangerous intersection to that spot on Lee Town Road.

All men who are able to serve as volunteer firemen are urged to make plans to attend a fireman's training school to be offered Monday through Thursday. If the required number of volunteer firemen attend the school, according to Mayor Jack Musteen, the city will be eligible for a reduction in local fire insurance rates. Local homeowners and businesses presently are paying class 10 rates on fire insurance. The City Council completed its required improvements on the fire truck and has hired a full-time fire chief. They lack only the training of volunteer firemen in the qualifying for Class 8 ratings.

Night patrolling led to some discussion at the Pea Ridge City Council meeting due to the expense of vandalism to the city. Alderman Charles Phillips said the schools are suffering vandalism, and it was reported that three business windows in town had received holes from gunshots earlier in the week. This led to the need for a night patrolman on duty. Mayor Musteen said that he would speak to both Marshal Al Koenke and Policeman Bill Smith about whether they could patrol at night.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1979

Enactment of a "trash ordinance," discussion of a "burning" ordinance, discussion of annexation and detachment of city property and the legal status of the city library were among the items occupying the Pea Ridge City Council at its meeting Thursday. Councilman Charles Colton asked council members if they knew how the city had officially established the Pea Ridge Library, if it did so. He stated he had searched the city's records and could find no ordinance or resolution establishing the Library and/or making it a part of the city and eligible for the receipt of city funds. City Attorney Slinkard said that when the present county prosecuting attorney, David Clinger, was a member of his law firm, before election as PA, he had done something on this. Slinkard said he would check the firm's files and report back at the next council meeting.

Thursday Pea Ridge police arrested three juveniles in the theft of property from the John Knox residence and, in the process, solved a robbery in the county in which one of the juveniles was involved with a 19-year old youth. The two juveniles involved in the theft were arrested by Police Chief Loyd Pifer on charges of burglary and theft of property. The third, who helped sell the loot, was charged with theft by receiving. Part of the stolen property was recovered.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 42

Thursday, Oct. 19, 1989

Norman and Louise Abrams of Pea Ridge are particularly proud of the quality of their cattle herd this year. Bullet, their yearling Angus bull, was named grand champion Angus bull at the Benton County Fair last month. Mrs. Abrams said, "We've had some reserve grand champions, but we've never had a grand champion before." She quoted the judge as saying, "This is the most correct yearling bull I've seen in a long time."

Effective Jan. 1, the City of Pea Ridge will no longer have a street superintendent. Following an executive session Monday night, the council voted to eliminate the position which is currently held by Dillion Leach. The council voted to give two weeks severance pay to Leach on the last day that he works. Mayor Mary Rogers said that Monday was his last day and that he will remain on the payroll for 11 weeks because of vacation, sick days and severance. The city will save approximately $23,000 a year in employee wages and benefits by eliminating the position, Rogers said.

Pea Ridge Lions Club president Greg Reed and Lion Negel Hall must accept the lion's share of the credit for what was a far more successful mule jump than most any had anticipated. The winning mule in the main event jumped 72 inches, just a half inch off of the world record. Hall said that the winners in other mule jumps usually take home the trophy with a jump ranging from 60 to 66 inches. There was truly something for the uninitiated to see. Estimates of the size of the crowd ranged from 1,000 to more than 2,000. Pea Ridge has earned it moniker and if the Lions Club has anything to do about it, there will be many more mule jumps in the years ahead.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1999

The two biggest issues facing Pea Ridge National Military Park in the coming years are a proposed expansion of U.S. Highway 62 and the rapid growth of the area, said Steve Adams, park superintendent.

According to tournament organizers, Saturday morning's sixth annual Pea Ridge Golf Classic, which was held at the Elk River Country Club in Noel, Mo., was a resounding success. A total of 44 golfers made up the 11 teams that participated in the 4-man scramble play format. Classic director, John Brown, said that according to his best calculation, the event had managed to raise some $750 that will be donated back to several worthwhile causes in the Pea Ridge community.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 42

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009

The Pea Ridge Police Department is in a new office just west of the previous location. For 15 years, it has been housed in the Emergency Services Building on South Curtis Avenue, which housed the police, fire and ambulance departments and was constructed in late 1993, early 1994. "We have more space and can deal with the public in a more private situation than we could in a single open environment," Police Chief Tim Ledbetter said. The new office has a lobby, an interview room, offices for patrolmen and officers and space for expansion. "The recent acquisition of this building has given us about 3,000 square feet," he said, adding that much of the work in refurbishing the space for the police department has been done by city employees.

For years Pea Ridge was small enough that everyone knew their neighbors and left the doors of their homes and vehicles unlocked. But that is not a good practice anymore. Friday morning, nearly a dozen residents of Battlefield View awoke to find that their vehicles had been entered overnight. Police recommend that people record serial numbers of valuable items, especially electronics and guns.

The Pea Ridge Parks Commission met Wednesday to discuss plans to erect new restroom facilities at City Park. Funds are in the city's impact fees designated for the Parks Commission.

