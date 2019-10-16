Zucchini Cake

Recipe from the kitchen of Sandy Easley

3 c. grated zucchini

1 1/2 c. oil

3 c. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 c. nuts

4 eggs

3 c. flour

1 tsp. soda

3 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Grease and flour pan. Mix zucchini, sugar, oil and eggs. Combine dry ingredients. Mix together.

Bake 1 1/2 hours at 300 degrees. Cool.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 10/16/2019