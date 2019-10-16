Zucchini Cake
Recipe from the kitchen of Sandy Easley
3 c. grated zucchini
1 1/2 c. oil
3 c. sugar
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. nuts
4 eggs
3 c. flour
1 tsp. soda
3 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
Grease and flour pan. Mix zucchini, sugar, oil and eggs. Combine dry ingredients. Mix together.
Bake 1 1/2 hours at 300 degrees. Cool.
