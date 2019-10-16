Monday, Oct. 21

NO SCHOOL

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Sloppy Joe sandwich, cole slaw, curly fries, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken wrap

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Thursday, Oct. 24

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Beef nachos, refried beans, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken & cheese crispitos

Friday, Oct. 25

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Big Daddy Pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk variety

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

