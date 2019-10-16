Monday, Oct. 21
NO SCHOOL
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Sloppy Joe sandwich, cole slaw, curly fries, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken wrap
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Thursday, Oct. 24
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Beef nachos, refried beans, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken & cheese crispitos
Friday, Oct. 25
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Big Daddy Pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk variety
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
