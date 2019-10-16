TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sadie balks at jumping any more once she's decided she's done. Sadie, a frequent competitor at the annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump, tied for first place this year by clearing 60 inches, then took second place behind Dan.

The mules jumped, pranced, ran and balked during the 31st annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump Saturday, Oct. 12.

Six mules entered the pro jump division. They were Miss Kitty, Baxter, Dan, Sadie, Radar and Pedro.

The jump began at 39 inches and each mule cleared easily. Then, it was raised to 44 inches. Again, each cleared the obstacle.

At 48 inches, Baxter refused to jump.

At 57 inches, Miss Kitty cleared it, but the lead rope pulled the curtain down. On her second attempt, she knocked the jump down and was eliminated. Miss Kitty won first in 2016 with a 52" jump.

Then, there were four -- all seasoned pros -- Sadie, Radar, Dan and Pedro. When neither Radar nor Pedro cleared the 58-inch jump, Sadie and Dan were left. They cleared 60 inches, but each refused to jump at 61 inches.

Mules of varying heights, different colors and from three different states with names like Shorty and Jumper, Libby, Shadow, Jessee, Halo, Maggie, Babe, Bedelia, Breezy, Buster, Kit, Molly, Princess, Socks, Magic Man, Comet, Rooster, Willie, Miss Kitty, Baxter, Pete Daisy, Gambler, Buttercup, Gentle Ginger competed in the event. There were 30 competitors and 40 mules. The competitor from the greatest distance was Deb Brown from Jeddo, Mich. There were also mules from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

"We had a great turn out of mules," Nathan See, organizer, said. "It warmed up to be a great day for this event and we had about 3,500 people in attendance to enjoy the show.

"I again have to thank every sponsor that we had and all the volunteers who worked prior to the event as well as the day of. This was one of the best years since I have started coordinating this event," See said.

The first place winner, Dan, tied for second in 2009 with a 54" jump in pro jump in 2009; won second in 2011 and in 2014 with a 60" jump; won third in 2017 with a 60" jump; and tied for second in 2018, with a 60" jump.

Sadie who won first in 2015 clearing 64.5 inches, won first in 2016 with 63-inch jump, first in 2017 clearing 63 inches and first in 2018 with a 61.5-inch jump.

General News on 10/16/2019