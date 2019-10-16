District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Steven M. Bailey, 56, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Anne Marie Barland, 46, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
David Barnum, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Shawn Anthony Brittain, 34, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Evan D. Caston, 28, professional bond forfeiture, bond forfeit
Curtis Wayne Christian, 31, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Tyler Jay Currie, 24, failure to appear, guilty
Corley Justin Day, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Nathan Lane England, 22, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Dustin W. Foster, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jorge Gonzalez, 23, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Charles Jr. Green, 46, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Chelsea A. Harless, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Amanda L. Heiney, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Audrea J. Henderson-Jackson, 43, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Aris L. Jones, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Travis Justin Jones, 39, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Jordan Julios, 28, contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit
Michael Scott King, 45, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit
Krystle Michelle Kotin, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Scotty R. Leichliter, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Austin Blaze Lollar, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Nicholas W. Lonadier, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jorge Enrique Lucas-Mendez, 22, no or expired drivers license, guilty; passing stopped school bus, guilty
Michael David Manhart, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty
Kennedy D. Martin, 25, contempt of court, guilty
Brian J. Ray, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Tyler Allen Rine, 25, speeding, bond forfeit
Stefanie Anne Ryan, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Valarie Smith, 36, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit
Stephen Preston Smith, 32, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Austin Grant Stacy, 19, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Richelle Nicole Straube, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Blake Anthony Swearingin, 27, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Brittany Dawn Todd, 22, no tail lamps or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty
Garvan Tovi, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
John Michael Wolf, 22, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
