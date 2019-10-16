District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Steven M. Bailey, 56, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Anne Marie Barland, 46, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

David Barnum, 43, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Shawn Anthony Brittain, 34, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Evan D. Caston, 28, professional bond forfeiture, bond forfeit

Curtis Wayne Christian, 31, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Tyler Jay Currie, 24, failure to appear, guilty

Corley Justin Day, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Nathan Lane England, 22, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Dustin W. Foster, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jorge Gonzalez, 23, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Charles Jr. Green, 46, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Chelsea A. Harless, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Amanda L. Heiney, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Audrea J. Henderson-Jackson, 43, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Aris L. Jones, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Travis Justin Jones, 39, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Jordan Julios, 28, contempt and failure to complete public service, bond forfeit

Michael Scott King, 45, careless and prohibited driving, bond forfeit

Krystle Michelle Kotin, 32, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Scotty R. Leichliter, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Austin Blaze Lollar, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Nicholas W. Lonadier, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jorge Enrique Lucas-Mendez, 22, no or expired drivers license, guilty; passing stopped school bus, guilty

Michael David Manhart, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty

Kennedy D. Martin, 25, contempt of court, guilty

Brian J. Ray, 34, animal regulations City Ord. 314, dismissed; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Tyler Allen Rine, 25, speeding, bond forfeit

Stefanie Anne Ryan, 36, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Valarie Smith, 36, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit

Stephen Preston Smith, 32, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Austin Grant Stacy, 19, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Richelle Nicole Straube, 24, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Blake Anthony Swearingin, 27, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Brittany Dawn Todd, 22, no tail lamps or reflectors, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty

Garvan Tovi, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

John Michael Wolf, 22, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

