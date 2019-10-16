Wednesday, Oct. 16

11 a.m. -- Weekly storytime and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergarteners, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Oct. 17

2-4 p.m. -- Crochet & Knitters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6-7:30 p,m. -- Beginner's watercolor class, 16 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30-7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Oct. 18

9:30 a.m. -- Home School Art class, ages 4-10, Pea Ridge Community Library

10 a.m. -- Home School Art class, ages 11-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Oct. 19

11 a.m. - noon -- Sensory Saturday, ages 3 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Monday, Oct. 21

7 - 9 p.m. -- Mid-South Writer's Group, Books-N-More, 83 S. Main St., Cassville, Mo.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

2-5 p.m. -- Open Play Lego Day, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Wednesday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. -- Weekly storytime and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergarteners, Pea Ridge Community Library

