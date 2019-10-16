Requests by state auditors for information concerning city expenditures prompted a City Council Committee of the Whole meeting. City officials -- council members and department heads -- met Tuesday, Oct. 8, to discuss pay for firefighters and the clothing allowance allocated to all city employees.

City Clerk Sandy Button told city officials there were several items from the audit which "were more of a verbal finding" that auditors requested. Items questioned included paying firefighters and medics and a clothing allowance for all full-time city employees.

"We've been paying fire, EMTs and medics forever," Button said, explaining that the auditors wanted the information in an ordinance approved by the Council. "They want it in the minutes. We have the rate already."

Fire Chief Jack Wassman said first responders are paid $12.50 to work in capacity as engineer or firefighter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Friday. He said the department pays $14 for emergency medical technicians and $15 for paramedics for 12- or 24-hour shifts.

Button said the clothing allowance began in the "late '80s."

"We starting giving office staff a clothing allowance since we have a dress code. It's so much per year. It's always been paid," she said, explaining that 12 years ago the auditors asked that the clothing allowance be on employees' W2. "So we included it in with the salary, so it is taxed.

"We've had it on there for many, many years," Button said. )Button has worked for the city for 40 years.) "This time, the auditors asked to see the minutes where it was passed. I could not find where this was in the minutes. They asked us to get council approval for what we've been doing for 30 years."

When asked, Button said there is no written dress code it's "just something we address with the employees."

Ken Hayes, Water/Wastewater Department superintendent, said his employees get about $650 a year because of the need for cold weather gear.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said it includes safety gear.

Council member Steve Guthrie asked for a list of employees receiving the clothing allowance and Button said she would provide a list by title, not by person. "Office is so broad," Guthrie said.

Button said all office personnel receive the allowance.

When requested later, Button provided the list showing that each of the following personnel receives at least the $500 clothing allowance: bookkeeper, two court clerks, building official, street superintendent, police clerk, librarian, water clerk, water office manager, water bookkeeper, water/waste water superintendent and utility inspector.

Information provided by Button states that the police receive $1,200 per year -- $300 every quarter and have a budgeted line item for additional items in the amount of $6,740 for 2020; the Fire Department has a budgeted line item for clothing allowance for $6,000 for 2020; and Water/Waste Water and Street Employees get jeans, boots, jackets, coveralls, shirts. There are 15 employees of the Police Department, seven employees of the Water/Wastewater Department and four employees of the Street Department.

The issue was expected to be discussed at the Tuesday, Oct. 15, regular City Council meeting.

