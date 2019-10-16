TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

The 2019 Homecoming Queen Jamison Toms was crowned by 2018 Homecoming queen Shelby Dunlap. Toms is the daughter of Chad and Jennifer Toms and granddaughter of Roma Toms of Bentonville and Don and Ann Weatherford of Louisville. She was escorted by Hunter Rains. Attendants were Roxie Rose Rappe, daughter of Jamie and Kia Rappe and granddaughter of Lewis and Debbie Rappe and Kevin and Heidi Kinnamon; and Garrett Spivey, son of Scott and Jennifer Spivey and grandson of Art and Kathy Miner, Janet Spivey and the late Sammy Spivey, all of Pea Ridge.

Peyton Anderson, daughter of Damon and Amy Anderson and granddaughter of David and Karma Nees of Garfield and Godfried Helsen of Kileen, Texas, was escorted by Hagen Schader.

KynLey Burton, daughter of Mike and Tina Burton and granddaughter of Kathy and James Huber, Centerton, and Jerry Burton of Pea Ridge, was escorted by Tate Busey.

Tessa Kelley, daughter of Michael and Wendie Kelley, was escorted by Jake Adams.

Cassidy Mooneyhan, daughter of Walter and Stacey Mooneyhan and granddaughter of Jim and Shirley Heflin, Delaware, Ark., and Evelyn Mooneyhan, Heber Springs, was escorted by Brayden Ralph.

Lillian Peters, daughter of Danny and Kelly Stevenson and granddaughter of Dan and Roxie Peters of Pea Ridge, was escorted by Uriah Varble.

Lorena Razuri, daughter of Sandro and Polly Razuri and granddaughter of Annetta and J.D. McCallister of Gravette and Eduardo and Julia Razuri of Huacho, Peru, was escorted by Peyton Losey.

