Pea Ridge attempted a 15-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The kick was blocked by Lincoln's defender and the live ball was scooped by another Lincoln defender to run back for a touchdown.

Blackhawk junior Cooper Tillman, an offensive lineman on the field goal team, ran down and tackled the Lincoln ball carrier at the 13-yard line on the other side of the field, saving a potential touchdown.

The Pea Ridge defense intercepted the ball a few plays later.

Sports on 10/11/2019