Pea Ridge attempted a 15-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The kick was blocked by Lincoln's defender and the live ball was scooped by another Lincoln defender to run back for a touchdown.
Blackhawk junior Cooper Tillman, an offensive lineman on the field goal team, ran down and tackled the Lincoln ball carrier at the 13-yard line on the other side of the field, saving a potential touchdown.
The Pea Ridge defense intercepted the ball a few plays later.
Sports on 10/11/2019
Print Headline: VOTE: Pea Ridge play of the week