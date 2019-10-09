Volunteers are the heart of the success of the annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

For four months, volunteers work diligently behind the scenes preparing for the event and then, from 25 to 30 volunteers work the day of the show, said Nathan See, chairman.

"The reason we continue doing it is the heritage of Pea Ridge," See said. "It's like our very own Fall Festival, if you will. If you talk to people who know about Pea Ridge, it's either the military park or the mule jump -- that's kind of what we do. That's what we've done for years.

"It brings us all together at one event where we can support what the city's trying to do," he said.

Four of the most visible, yet unheralded volunteers are Sue and Brand Elverston who run the registration booth and time the speed events and Harold and Don Shockley who man the jump barricade.

Manning the entrance gate will be Danielle Rose, Tony Townsend, Kim Brown, Dana Buttry, Kara Howard, Linda Mabry, Dustin Mabry, Lori Rogers, Marissa Rogers, Aimee Anderson and Jamie Cotton. Working in the souvenir booth will be Mike and Starla Billington and Aidan Addington. Other volunteers include John and Sandy Lasater. Members of the Street Department volunteer their time on the day of the event. Julie and Tom Sheets will run the shuttle.

"I want to thank the Benton County Sheriff's Office for the inmate labor who sets up the arena, including the bleachers, on the day of the event," See said.

Others involved include the RISK Youth group from River of Faith Church who will manage the parking, Alan McBurnett who will judge, Kent Morris as the announcer and Harry and Judy Palmer for donating the use of the land.

"It's an event you should come see at least once," See said. "Come see how unique it is, how unique the atmosphere is. It's very laid back. There's no intensity to it unless you want to cheer on your favorite mule. You can get up and shout and holler or just sit back and watch the show."

"If we have nice weather Saturday, we'll be looking for a record crowd -- standing room only," See said. There were 4,800 people in attendance one year, he recalled.

