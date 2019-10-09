Vendors include:
Takashimura Hibachi-Food
Carsten Concession-Funnel cakes, lemonade, and corn dog
Snow & Associates Realty
Senior Helping Seniors NWA
Magical Destinations Travel
Whimsey Dairy-Soaps and Lotions
Pure Natural CBD
Iron Shield Group
Juice Plus
Mollie Love-T-Shirts
Stitched with Love
Mary Kay
Gypsy Leatherworks
Remnant Church-Drinks
Pea Ridge Lions Club-Free doughnuts and coffee
The mustard mule-Home Décor
The Broken Window Boutique
Democratic Party Benton County
Independent Scentsy Consultant
Royal Fun Inflatables-Kids Inflatables and Rock Wall
Girl Scouts Troop 5167-Selling Water and Raffles
JandS Crafts-wood crafts
Spud Doctor-Food
Beachy Attitudes Travel Agency
USS Snook Base Submarine Veterans
Wal-Mart-Promoting Online Grocery
Pampered Chef
BKP/It's Perfect-Sale of Calligraphy
The Red Pony-Sell Knives, blankets, stun guns, air fresheners,
VFW Post 8109
Designs By Samie-CraftsCommunity on 10/09/2019
Print Headline: Vendors 2019