Vendors 2019 October 9, 2019

Vendors include:

Takashimura Hibachi-Food

Carsten Concession-Funnel cakes, lemonade, and corn dog

Snow & Associates Realty

Senior Helping Seniors NWA

Magical Destinations Travel

Whimsey Dairy-Soaps and Lotions

Pure Natural CBD

Iron Shield Group

Juice Plus

Mollie Love-T-Shirts

Stitched with Love

Mary Kay

Gypsy Leatherworks

Remnant Church-Drinks

Pea Ridge Lions Club-Free doughnuts and coffee

The mustard mule-Home Décor

The Broken Window Boutique

Democratic Party Benton County

Independent Scentsy Consultant

Royal Fun Inflatables-Kids Inflatables and Rock Wall

Girl Scouts Troop 5167-Selling Water and Raffles

JandS Crafts-wood crafts

Spud Doctor-Food

Beachy Attitudes Travel Agency

USS Snook Base Submarine Veterans

Wal-Mart-Promoting Online Grocery

Pampered Chef

BKP/It's Perfect-Sale of Calligraphy

The Red Pony-Sell Knives, blankets, stun guns, air fresheners,

VFW Post 8109

Designs By Samie-Crafts

Community

Vendors 2019

