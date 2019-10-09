TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Jaxson Rusher, 9, took careful aim during the poker shoot at the annual Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department Turkey Shoot Saturday, Oct. 5. He and his brother, Cameron Rusher, 11, who were using a Winchester Model 74 .22 and a Plinkster .22, respectively, and were joined by their father, Bobby Rusher, and uncle, Richard Rusher, left.

Rob Taylor, NEBCO fire chief, took aim with his shotgun during the annual NEBCO Turkey Shoot, Saturday, Oct. 5.

Alan Martinkewiz (left), vice-chairman of the NEBCO board of directors, served Hugh and Frances Wagner during the annual Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department Turkey Shoot and barbecue dinner, Saturday, Oct. 5.

Richard Rusher aimed his shotgun carefully at the paper target for the NEBCO Turkey Shoot Saturday, Oct. 5. More than 100 people participated in the annual event.

Rifles are used for the poker shoot at the NEBCO Turkey Shoot.

Community on 10/09/2019