Three people were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 6:31 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at intersection of Lee Town Road and Miser Road east of Pea Ridge. The accident was investigated by Benton County Sheriff's deputies.

According to the report, Sara N. Beegle, 23, of Garfield, was eastbound on Lee Town Road in a green 1999 Ford Expedition and attempted to turn left onto Miser Road. Keith R. Jones, 36, Rogers, told deputies he was westbound on Lee Town Road in a silver 1999 Dodge Ram when the green Expedition turned in front of him. As a result of the first collision, Jones' vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle, a silver 2012 Dodge pickup truck driven by Gary France, 73, Pea Ridge, who was stopped at the stop sign facing south preparing to turn right onto Lee Town Road to head west.

Beegle, Jones and a passenger from Jones' vehicle, were transported by NEBCO ambulance to Mercy Medical Center.

Jones was cited in connection with driving while license suspended or revoked, according to the report.

General News on 10/09/2019