50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 9, 1969

An unusual display at the Bank of Pea Ridge was a super king-size sweet potato grown by Mr. Curt Toegesen of Pea Ridge. The potato weighed in at eight pounds, 4 ounces.

A Pea Ridge man, Bill McElmurry, had a short-lived career as a local volunteer fireman here last week. It was his first answer to a fire alarm here. He suffered an injured foot when he slipped off the fire truck fender while adjusting a hose valve. The fire was at Noah Widders' residence on Davis Street.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1979

Sale of the Hungry Farmer restaurant, the building housing it, the apartment and Hair Etc., beauty shop was announced by Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Turner, former owners, and Major Caldwell, purchaser, Oct. 1. The sale was completed Oct. 1 and the Caldwells started operation of the restaurant Tuesday morning, Oct. 2.

Final approval in Washington of a federal grant of $1,085,448 for the City of Pea Ridge was announced last week by Congressman John Paul Hammerschmidt's office in a phone call to the Graphic Scene. The funds will be used to construct the wastewater treatment plant, collector, sewers, interceptor sewers, two lift stations and force mains.

The Bluegrass Benefit Show sponsored by the Pea Ridge Community Library Tuesday night grossed $385. Most of the total amount was raised by advance ticket sales.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 12, 1989

The Pea Ridge School District's newest board member said last week that he is ready to begin gearing up for district accreditation. Board member Jack Crabtree defeated Donna Beaver by 34 votes in last week's runoff election.

Pea Ridge School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom announced to board members Monday night two and six-year improvement plans for the district. Included in the two-year plan are a library, media and computer center, completion of the energy conservation program, the replacement of all flat roofs with standing seam metal and the purchase of a new or used bus.

Mule enthusiasts from across the country are expected in Pea Ridge Saturday the Pea Ridge Lion's Club's world class mule jump. Lions Club President Greg Reed said the highlight of the competition will be the mule jumps, but "there are many other events that will be of interest, including the barrel races, the chick race and the pole bending."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1999

Public hearings on the water/sewer rate hike and the Carden property clean-up will precede next week's City Council meeting at city hall. Items on the agenda include the second and third readings of the rate increase ordinances, appointment of a Two-Ton director and alternates, update on Weston Street, Phase I, an outside city limit water line request by Mike McCool on Christina Circle, approval of a bill for Arkansas Municipal League service charge and optional MLDP charge of $2,253.20.

After a short meeting Monday night, the Pea Ridge Board of Education and administrators toured the new high school, which is under construction. Walls are up on much of the building and, with maps, the tour group could identify the various sections of the school. At the suggestion of board president Randy Easterling, the directors will soon visit several new high schools for interior decorating ideas. At the meeting before the tour, the board voted to keep the same officers for the coming year. The officers are Randy Easterling, president; Dan Stewart, vice-president; and Sandy Easley, secretary.

Garfield's water system is adequate for the Two-Ton Project, Garfield Mayor Wanda Mahurin told concerned business owner Andrew Haingaertner at the Garfield City Council meeting. Mahurin said the engineers with Two-Ton, including Jerry Martin, had assessed system and declared Garfield adequate to handle Two-Ton water.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2009

Standing behind a bright green barrel, Benton County Sheriff Keith Ferguson officially kicked off the sheriff's annual holiday food drive Monday. The goal of the second annual food drive is to repeatedly fill several of the green barrels that will be placed around the county in hopes of helping area families put a good meal on the table during the holidays, Ferguson said. Each time the barrels fill, a team of deputies and inmates from the county jail will take the items to the food bank, where they will be given to area food pantries throughout the holiday season. The annual food drive "is an excellent way for us to give back, and it shows people a different side of law enforcement," Pea Ridge Chief of Police Tim Ledbetter said.

Not wanting his neighbors to suffer the same fate that befell him, Steve Stobaugh has put up a $1,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who stole his farm property the night of Sept. 30. Items missing include a 20-foot Gooseneck stock trailer, nine calves, two roping saddles and other tack items.

