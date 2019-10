Easy Hamburger Dip

Recipe from the kitchen of Rose Bray

Recipes to Remember

1 lb. hamburger meat

1 lb. Velveeta cheese

1 (8 oz.) sour cream

1 can pinto beans

1 can Rotel tomatoes

Cook hamburger; drain. Add all other ingredients in a pot or crock pot. Serve warm with tortilla chips.

