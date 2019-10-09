1989 -- First Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield
2nd -- Bucky, Jim Martin, Barnsdall, Okla.
3rd -- Blue, John Higgins Jr., Kansas City, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.
2nd -- Nut-N-Honey, John Higgins Sr., Kansas City, Mo.
3rd -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
2nd -- Kate, Gary Tisler, Seligman, Mo.
3rd -- Missy, Don Shockley, Pineville, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.
2nd -- 62 1/2" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
3rd -- Dipstick, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.
1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st, Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove
2nd -- Maggie, Kent Coffee, Bentonville
3rd -- Missy, Donald Shockley, Jane, Mo.
4th -- Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
2nd -- Sissy, Beaver Blackfoot
3rd -- Powder River, Kelly Vaught, Crane, Mo.
4th -- Sonny, Todd Lux, Kansas City, Kan.
1992
Under 51"
1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams
2nd -- 54" Little Red, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla
3rd -- 52" Sarah, A.E. Andrews, Barnsdale, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.
2nd -- 66" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
3rd -- 62" Willy, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.
4th -- 62" Rivers, Loyd Hawley, Prairie Grove
1993
Under 51"
1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
2nd -- Sarah, E. Andrews, Barnsdall, Okla.
3rd -- Red, Bever Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.
2nd -- Willie, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.
3rd -- Sissy, O.E. Andrews, Barnsdall, Okla.
Green Mule Jump
1st -- Frosty,Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
2nd -- Babe, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.
3rd -- Rose, Linda Barnes, Rogers
1994
Under 51"
1st -- 56" by Sonny,Beaver Blackfox
2nd -- 54" Little Red, Beaver Blackfox
3rd -- 54" Sahra, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.
2nd -- Becky, Beaver Blackfox
3rd -- Ebony, Don Shockley
Green Jump
1st -- Gus, Don Sams
2nd -- Becky, Beaver Blackfox
3rd -- Cougar, Jerry Lovell
1995
Under 51"
1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox
2nd -- Little Red, Beaver Blackfox
3rd -- Missy, Tyler Shockley
51" and above
1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox
2nd -- Willie, Beaver Blackfox
3rd -- Gus, Don Sams
Green Jump
1st -- Gus, Don Sams
2nd -- Red, Boop Williams
3rd -- Molly, Larren O'Leary
1996
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.
2nd -- Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.
2nd -- Becki O'Brien, Anderson, Mo.
3rd -- Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
Green Jump
1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.
2nd -- Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
3rd -- Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.
1997
Under 51"
1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.
2nd -- Heather Harrison, Skiatook,Mo.
3rd -- Kendall Harrison, Skiatook,Mo
51" and above
1st -- Mike Clark
2nd -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
3rd -- Becky O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
Green Jump
1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.
2nd -- Kendall Harrison, Skiatook, Okla.
3rd -- Mike O'Brien, Skiatook, Okla.
1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3
Under 51"
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
2nd -- Tyler Shockley
3rd -- Andy Hale
51" and above
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
2nd -- Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
3rd -- Andy Hale
Green Jump
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
2nd -- Andy Hale
3rd -- Paul Krull
1999
Under 51"
1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley
2nd -- Treata, Vanessa O'Brien
3rd -- no entry
51" and above
1st -- Red, Boop Williams
2nd -- Cody, Maranda O'Brien
3rd -- Jethro, Becki O'Brien
Green Jump
1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell
2nd -- Molly, Paul Krull
3rd -- Sims, Joe Sams
1st Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Red, Boop Williams
2000
Under 51"
1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant
2nd -- Missy, Don Shockley
3rd -- Dolly, Thomas Smith
51" and above
1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien
2nd -- Molly, Cecil Troy Jr.
3rd -- Red, Boop Williams
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley
2001
Under 51"
1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels
2nd -- Missy, Kilby Shockley
3rd -- Willie, Andrew Call
51" and above
1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.
2nd -- Willie B., Carl Chism, Colcord, Okla.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.
2002
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.
2nd -- 46" Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
3rd -- 32" Black Jack, Courtney Thomas, Exeter, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
2nd -- 42" Jake, Jim Womack, Noel, Mo.
3rd -- 40" Pete, Roger Stark, Rogers, Ark.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Kilby Shockley
Adult -- Becki O'Brien
2003
Under 51"
1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd -- Mule, Don Marchant, Elm Springs, Ark.
3rd -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.
2nd -- Three-way tie:
• Rooster, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
• Ribbon, Don Woolard, Powell, Mo.
• Penny, Danielle Kepler, Lathrop, Mo.
First Pro Jump
1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd -- 60" Mr. T, Tes Friend
3rd -- 58" Willie, Andy Hale, Green Forest, Ark.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend
Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.
2004
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd -- 47" Miss Red, Amy Bitely
3rd -- 46" tie -- Moses, Adam Foster & Missy, Kilby Shockley
51" and above
1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd -- 54" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
3rd -- 51" tie --
• Foxie, Ronnie Smith, Garfield
• Apple Jack, Andy Murphy, Ozark, Ark.
• George, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.
Pro jump
1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.
2nd -- 62.5" Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
3rd -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2005
Under 51"
48" Missy, Kilby Shockley (only entrant)
51" and above
1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd tie --
• 45.5" Rooster, Becki O'Bien
• Willie, Mike Call, Finley, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd -- 62.5" Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr.
3rd -- 60" Mr. T, Tes Friend
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2006
Under 51"
1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2nd -- Buckwheat, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
3rd -- Handsome Ransom, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.
2nd -- Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
3rd -- Foxy, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.
Pro Jump
1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
• Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
• Rosie, Rodney Harris, Lathrop, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley
2007
Under 51"
1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.
2nd -- Molly B., Ashley Moss, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.
3rd -- 4-way tie:
• Foxy, Ronnie Smith, Avoca
• Penny, Dixie Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.
• George, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.
• Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.
2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.
3rd -- Tie
• Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
• Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2008
Under 51"
1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.
2nd -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo
51" and above
1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
2nd -- Molly, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge
3rd -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 63" Tie
• Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught
• Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.
2nd -- Peach Hu, Lindsey Vaught
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2009
Under 51"
1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
2nd -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
2nd -- 46" Molly B, Sunny Wilxoc, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.
3rd -- Tied:
• Carry, Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.
• Molly Frances, Cecil Troy, Pea Ridge
• Joe's Kit, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.
2nd -- 54" Tied:
• Dan, J.R. Fletcher, Jacket, Mo.
• Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
• Scatty Cat, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2010
Under 51"
1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
2nd -- Bucky, Becky Menees, Scott City, Mo.
3rd -- Buckwheat, John Higgins III, Greentop, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
2nd -- 51" Snowball, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
3rd -- 48" Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.
2nd -- 60" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.
3rd -- 60" Southern Peaches, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.
2011
Mule Jump, 51" and under
1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
2nd -- Hurricane, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.
3rd -- Bucky, Andy Miller, Scott City, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" and over
1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.
2nd -- Babes (40 years), Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
3rd -- Lady, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call
2nd-- Dan, J.R. Fletcher
3rd -- Scatty Cat, John Higgins Jr.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady
Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen
Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy
2012
Mules 51" and under (not split)
1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark.
2nd -- Festus, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
3rd -- Bonita, Ginny Jeffries, owned by Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
John Mules, 51" and over
1st -- Jess, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
2nd -- Comet, Becki Payne, owned by Patsy Summer, Pryor, Okla.
3rd -- Ragin' Rooster, Chandler Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Mollies, 51" and over
1st -- Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2nd -- Nettie Jones, Chris Bennett, owned by Pamela Box, Heavener, Okla.
3rd -- Socks, Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" and over
1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
2nd -- Babes , Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
3rd -- Molly Frances, Cecil Troy, Pea Ridge
Mule Jump, 51" and under
1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson
2nd -- Buckwheat, Alexa Higgins
3rd -- Billie, Carrie Thurman
Pro Jump
1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call
2nd -- Red, Kenny Friend
3rd -- Scatty Cat, John Higgins
Negel Hall High Point Award
Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin Roster
Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.
Senior: Kit, Joe Sams
2013
Jump, under 51 inches
1st-- tie
• Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie
• Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie
3rd -- Ginger, J.B. Payne, Pryor, Okla., 35"
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge
2nd -- Diesel, Alex Jeffries, Cameron, Mo.
3rd --Lady, John Higgins III, Greentop, Mo.
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"
2nd -- Dan, Junior Fletcher, Jacket, Mo. 60"
3rd -- Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 55"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- tie
• Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
• Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.
2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding
2015
Jump, under 51 inches
1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"
2nd -- Chuck, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 29"
3rd -- Lady Killer, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 27"
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
2nd -- 40" Comet, shown and owned by Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.
3rd -- 37" Kit, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"
2nd -- Radar, Mike McCall, Hurley, Mo.
3rd -- Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.
Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.
2016
Jump, under 51 inches
1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"
2nd -- Ginger, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla. 32"
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"
2nd, tie -- Ragin' Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge 51"
2nd, tie -- Grasshopper, Ryan Pope, Ozark, Mo. 51"
Mule Jump, Pro
(started at 40")
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"
2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 60"
3rd -- Peaches, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo. 57"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.
Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
2017
Jump, under 51 inches
1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
2nd -- Sissy, Colleen Gambriel, Afton, Okla. 28"
3rd -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo. 25"
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.
2nd -- Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge
3rd -- Clover, Rick McCrary, Pea Ridge 45"
Mule Jump, Pro
(started at 45")
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"
2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo., 62"
3rd -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, Jacket, Mo., 60"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy
Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites
Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp
2018
Mule Jump, 51" and over
First -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"
Second -- Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge, 43"
Third -- Kit, Roxanne Malchow, Adair, Okla., 42.5"
Barrel Race, Youth, ages 16 and under
First -- Kit, Roxanne Malchow, Adair, Okla. 20.97"
Second -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo., 32.12"
Third -- Mighty Mouse, Dylan Cope, Seligman, Mo. 48.56"
Mule Jump, Under 51"
First -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"
Second -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla., 30"
Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:
• Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.
• Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge
• Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.
Pro Jump
First -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"
Second -- Three-way tie:
• Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 60"
• Red, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo., 60"
• Dan, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 60"
Print Headline: Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump