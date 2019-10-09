Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump October 9, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

1989 -- First Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield

2nd -- Bucky, Jim Martin, Barnsdall, Okla.

3rd -- Blue, John Higgins Jr., Kansas City, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.

2nd -- Nut-N-Honey, John Higgins Sr., Kansas City, Mo.

3rd -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Kate, Gary Tisler, Seligman, Mo.

3rd -- Missy, Don Shockley, Pineville, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

2nd -- 62 1/2" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

3rd -- Dipstick, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st, Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove

2nd -- Maggie, Kent Coffee, Bentonville

3rd -- Missy, Donald Shockley, Jane, Mo.

4th -- Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

2nd -- Sissy, Beaver Blackfoot

3rd -- Powder River, Kelly Vaught, Crane, Mo.

4th -- Sonny, Todd Lux, Kansas City, Kan.

1992

Under 51"

1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams

2nd -- 54" Little Red, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla

3rd -- 52" Sarah, A.E. Andrews, Barnsdale, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

2nd -- 66" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

3rd -- 62" Willy, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

4th -- 62" Rivers, Loyd Hawley, Prairie Grove

1993

Under 51"

1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Sarah, E. Andrews, Barnsdall, Okla.

3rd -- Red, Bever Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

2nd -- Willie, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

3rd -- Sissy, O.E. Andrews, Barnsdall, Okla.

Green Mule Jump

1st -- Frosty,Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

2nd -- Babe, Beaver Blackfox, Kansas, Okla.

3rd -- Rose, Linda Barnes, Rogers

1994

Under 51"

1st -- 56" by Sonny,Beaver Blackfox

2nd -- 54" Little Red, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- 54" Sahra, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.

2nd -- Becky, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Ebony, Don Shockley

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

2nd -- Becky, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Cougar, Jerry Lovell

1995

Under 51"

1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

2nd -- Little Red, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

51" and above

1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox

2nd -- Willie, Beaver Blackfox

3rd -- Gus, Don Sams

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

2nd -- Red, Boop Williams

3rd -- Molly, Larren O'Leary

1996

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.

2nd -- Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.

2nd -- Becki O'Brien, Anderson, Mo.

3rd -- Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

Green Jump

1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.

2nd -- Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

3rd -- Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.

1997

Under 51"

1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.

2nd -- Heather Harrison, Skiatook,Mo.

3rd -- Kendall Harrison, Skiatook,Mo

51" and above

1st -- Mike Clark

2nd -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

3rd -- Becky O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Green Jump

1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.

2nd -- Kendall Harrison, Skiatook, Okla.

3rd -- Mike O'Brien, Skiatook, Okla.

1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3

Under 51"

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Tyler Shockley

3rd -- Andy Hale

51" and above

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

3rd -- Andy Hale

Green Jump

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

2nd -- Andy Hale

3rd -- Paul Krull

1999

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

2nd -- Treata, Vanessa O'Brien

3rd -- no entry

51" and above

1st -- Red, Boop Williams

2nd -- Cody, Maranda O'Brien

3rd -- Jethro, Becki O'Brien

Green Jump

1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell

2nd -- Molly, Paul Krull

3rd -- Sims, Joe Sams

1st Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Red, Boop Williams

2000

Under 51"

1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant

2nd -- Missy, Don Shockley

3rd -- Dolly, Thomas Smith

51" and above

1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien

2nd -- Molly, Cecil Troy Jr.

3rd -- Red, Boop Williams

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley

2001

Under 51"

1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels

2nd -- Missy, Kilby Shockley

3rd -- Willie, Andrew Call

51" and above

1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.

2nd -- Willie B., Carl Chism, Colcord, Okla.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.

2002

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.

2nd -- 46" Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

3rd -- 32" Black Jack, Courtney Thomas, Exeter, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

2nd -- 42" Jake, Jim Womack, Noel, Mo.

3rd -- 40" Pete, Roger Stark, Rogers, Ark.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Kilby Shockley

Adult -- Becki O'Brien

2003

Under 51"

1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- Mule, Don Marchant, Elm Springs, Ark.

3rd -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

2nd -- Three-way tie:

• Rooster, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

• Ribbon, Don Woolard, Powell, Mo.

• Penny, Danielle Kepler, Lathrop, Mo.

First Pro Jump

1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 60" Mr. T, Tes Friend

3rd -- 58" Willie, Andy Hale, Green Forest, Ark.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend

Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

2004

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 47" Miss Red, Amy Bitely

3rd -- 46" tie -- Moses, Adam Foster & Missy, Kilby Shockley

51" and above

1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 54" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

3rd -- 51" tie --

• Foxie, Ronnie Smith, Garfield

• Apple Jack, Andy Murphy, Ozark, Ark.

• George, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

Pro jump

1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.

2nd -- 62.5" Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

3rd -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2005

Under 51"

48" Missy, Kilby Shockley (only entrant)

51" and above

1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd tie --

• 45.5" Rooster, Becki O'Bien

• Willie, Mike Call, Finley, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- 62.5" Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr.

3rd -- 60" Mr. T, Tes Friend

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2006

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2nd -- Buckwheat, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

3rd -- Handsome Ransom, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

2nd -- Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

3rd -- Foxy, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

Pro Jump

1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

• Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

• Rosie, Rodney Harris, Lathrop, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley

2007

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.

2nd -- Molly B., Ashley Moss, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.

3rd -- 4-way tie:

• Foxy, Ronnie Smith, Avoca

• Penny, Dixie Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

• George, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

• Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.

2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

3rd -- Tie

• Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

• Ruby Tuesday, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2008

Under 51"

1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

2nd -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo

51" and above

1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

2nd -- Molly, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

3rd -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Tie

• Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught

• Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

2nd -- Peach Hu, Lindsey Vaught

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2009

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

2nd -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

2nd -- 46" Molly B, Sunny Wilxoc, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, Ark.

3rd -- Tied:

• Carry, Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.

• Molly Frances, Cecil Troy, Pea Ridge

• Joe's Kit, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

2nd -- 54" Tied:

• Dan, J.R. Fletcher, Jacket, Mo.

• Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

• Scatty Cat, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2010

Under 51"

1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

2nd -- Bucky, Becky Menees, Scott City, Mo.

3rd -- Buckwheat, John Higgins III, Greentop, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

2nd -- 51" Snowball, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

3rd -- 48" Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

2nd -- 60" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

3rd -- 60" Southern Peaches, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.

2011

Mule Jump, 51" and under

1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

2nd -- Hurricane, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

3rd -- Bucky, Andy Miller, Scott City, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

2nd -- Babes (40 years), Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

3rd -- Lady, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call

2nd-- Dan, J.R. Fletcher

3rd -- Scatty Cat, John Higgins Jr.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady

Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen

Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy

2012

Mules 51" and under (not split)

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark.

2nd -- Festus, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

3rd -- Bonita, Ginny Jeffries, owned by Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

John Mules, 51" and over

1st -- Jess, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

2nd -- Comet, Becki Payne, owned by Patsy Summer, Pryor, Okla.

3rd -- Ragin' Rooster, Chandler Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Mollies, 51" and over

1st -- Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2nd -- Nettie Jones, Chris Bennett, owned by Pamela Box, Heavener, Okla.

3rd -- Socks, Don Shockley, Powell, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

2nd -- Babes , Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

3rd -- Molly Frances, Cecil Troy, Pea Ridge

Mule Jump, 51" and under

1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson

2nd -- Buckwheat, Alexa Higgins

3rd -- Billie, Carrie Thurman

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call

2nd -- Red, Kenny Friend

3rd -- Scatty Cat, John Higgins

Negel Hall High Point Award

Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin Roster

Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.

Senior: Kit, Joe Sams

2013

Jump, under 51 inches

1st-- tie

• Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie

• Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie

3rd -- Ginger, J.B. Payne, Pryor, Okla., 35"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

2nd -- Diesel, Alex Jeffries, Cameron, Mo.

3rd --Lady, John Higgins III, Greentop, Mo.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"

2nd -- Dan, Junior Fletcher, Jacket, Mo. 60"

3rd -- Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 55"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- tie

• Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

• Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.

2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding

2015

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"

2nd -- Chuck, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 29"

3rd -- Lady Killer, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 27"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

2nd -- 40" Comet, shown and owned by Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.

3rd -- 37" Kit, Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"

2nd -- Radar, Mike McCall, Hurley, Mo.

3rd -- Baxter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.

Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.

2016

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"

2nd -- Ginger, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla. 32"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"

2nd, tie -- Ragin' Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge 51"

2nd, tie -- Grasshopper, Ryan Pope, Ozark, Mo. 51"

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 40")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 60"

3rd -- Peaches, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo. 57"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.

Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

2017

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

2nd -- Sissy, Colleen Gambriel, Afton, Okla. 28"

3rd -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo. 25"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

2nd -- Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

3rd -- Clover, Rick McCrary, Pea Ridge 45"

Mule Jump, Pro

(started at 45")

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

2nd -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo., 62"

3rd -- Dan, Doug Fletcher, Jacket, Mo., 60"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites

Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp

2018

Mule Jump, 51" and over

First -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"

Second -- Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge, 43"

Third -- Kit, Roxanne Malchow, Adair, Okla., 42.5"

Barrel Race, Youth, ages 16 and under

First -- Kit, Roxanne Malchow, Adair, Okla. 20.97"

Second -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo., 32.12"

Third -- Mighty Mouse, Dylan Cope, Seligman, Mo. 48.56"

Mule Jump, Under 51"

First -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"

Second -- Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla., 30"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:

• Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.

• Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

• Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.

Pro Jump

First -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"

Second -- Three-way tie:

• Pedro, Richie Dement, Centerville, Mo., 60"

• Red, Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo., 60"

• Dan, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 60"

Community on 10/09/2019

Print Headline: Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT