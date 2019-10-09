Dear Editor:

Recently, Beta Alpha chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) hosted its third annual Charity Golf Tournament at Big Sugar Golf Club. We are thankful that this event continues to grow each year and with the community's help, we are able to donate the proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as well as help fund our Pea Ridge High School Senior scholarships.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors. We couldn't have done this without your support! Those sponsors include: Big Sugar Golf Club, Arvest Bank, Whistler Group, Jerry's Plumbing, Miller-Coors, Pud's Paint & Fab, Vanguard Packaging, Movista, Hight Jackson Architects, Jedi Architecture, Crossmark, Wilson Flooring, BBB Septic, TEKSystems, Beam Suntory and Walmart.

To Jeff Arnold and your team at Big Sugar: Thank you for all your advice and patience while we continue to learn how to host a golf tournament! We appreciate your help and look forward to partnering with you next year!

To all of the golfers: Thank you for coming to golf with us and supporting our causes! Without you, all of our hard work and sweat would be for nothing. The recipients of your generous donations are eternally grateful!

To all of the volunteers: Your help is very much appreciated! You helped keep the day organized and running smoothly. Thank you!

Last, but certainly not least, we would like to thank the entire Pea Ridge community for always showing your support to Beta Alpha over the last 55 years! We are a long-standing organization thanks to all of you!

Sincerely,

Sandy Fletcher, president, and

the entire chapter of Beta Alpha

