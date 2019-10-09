NWA Democrat-Gazette photographs by Charlie Kaijo Joli Lewis of Joplin, Mo. looked on, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, is a seamstress who created her entire outfit by hand including her corset, cage and two starch petty coats.

The fourth annual reenactment of the Battle of Pea Ridge this past weekend was very well attended, by both reenactors and visitors, said Steve Bailey, board member of Arkansas Reenactor Educational Association Inc. Bailey said this was the last reenactment to be held on the Kent Webb farm on the Arkansas-Missouri border.

"It was very good," Bailey said. "We had as large a crowd as we've ever had Saturday.

"There was an excellent turnout on reenactors," he said, adding that there were more than 200 reenactors and about 750 to 800 spectators.

"Thanks to Mr. Kent Webb, for towing 24 vehicles with his tractor, from areas that a four-wheel-drive tow truck couldn't go," Bailey said. "The Webb family is to be commended for their 10-year commitment to hosting four major Civil War reenactments, on their farm.

"Their love for, and respect of, history and the 19th century reenactment community members, as well as care for their needs, has never been more noteworthy or heartfelt," Bailey said.

Torrential rains began Saturday night and events for Sunday were cancelled by 7 a.m. Sunday with all reenactors getting out safely before the water rose, Bailey said.

"We've had some tough weather the last few years," Bailey said recalling that the AREA reenactors dodged a tornado at Prairie Grove in December last year.

Community on 10/09/2019