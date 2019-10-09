District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Juan Luis Barrios, 31, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Martin Burciaga, 47, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Shaylan D. Dandrea, 38, assault, guilty; disorderly conduct, not guilty

Caressa K. Fair, 19, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty

Luke B. Harkins, 61, driving while intoxicated, not guilty

Matthew B. Hester, 35, assault on family or household member, not guilty

Keith R. Jones, 36, speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Megan C. Leftwich, 25, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Lakin M. Myers, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Memorie Raper, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty; improper passing, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; failure to obey traffic control device, not guilty; no proof of ownership, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Ethan Roller, 30, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit; endangering welfare of a minor, not guilty; public intoxication, guilty; possession of open container, not guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 38, possession of a controlled substance, not guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed; obstructing government operations, guilty; resisting arrest, nol prossed

Steven A. Schodrowski, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty

Stephanie F. Sears, 38, assault, guilty

Corbin Sites, 26, failure to register, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty

Brandi Jade Snook, 27, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Cazandra Gomes Trujillo, 25, speeding, guilty

Craig A. Weber, 53, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Joshua Eric Zech-Barrera, 27, driving while intoxicated, guilty

General News on 10/09/2019