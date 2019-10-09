District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Juan Luis Barrios, 31, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Martin Burciaga, 47, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Shaylan D. Dandrea, 38, assault, guilty; disorderly conduct, not guilty
Caressa K. Fair, 19, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; disorderly conduct, guilty
Luke B. Harkins, 61, driving while intoxicated, not guilty
Matthew B. Hester, 35, assault on family or household member, not guilty
Keith R. Jones, 36, speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Megan C. Leftwich, 25, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Lakin M. Myers, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Memorie Raper, 28, no or expired drivers license, guilty; improper passing, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; failure to obey traffic control device, not guilty; no proof of ownership, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Ethan Roller, 30, imprudent driving City Ord.139, bond forfeit; endangering welfare of a minor, not guilty; public intoxication, guilty; possession of open container, not guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Joshua Ryan Schnitzer, 38, possession of a controlled substance, not guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed; obstructing government operations, guilty; resisting arrest, nol prossed
Steven A. Schodrowski, 47, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty
Stephanie F. Sears, 38, assault, guilty
Corbin Sites, 26, failure to register, guilty; no or expired drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty
Brandi Jade Snook, 27, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Cazandra Gomes Trujillo, 25, speeding, guilty
Craig A. Weber, 53, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Joshua Eric Zech-Barrera, 27, driving while intoxicated, guilty
Print Headline: Court Report