50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 2, 1969

Bart Green, whose home is surrounded on three sides by the Pea Ridge National Military Park, was recently removing honey from bees that had built between the walls of the historic old Winton Springs house on the Pea Ridge battlefield. Several clapboards had to be removed to get to the large honeycomb in order to remove the bees. He took 20 to 25 pounds of honey from the bees. Green who robbed bees in hives and bee trees of the Ozarks for half a century, was hired for this job by park ranger Joe Sewell, who resides in the Winton Springs house on the park.

The first warrant issued here during a current rising of complaints about dogs within the city limits was issued Thursday by Justice Judge P.R. McLaughlin against Mr. Hudson. Hudson, who resides on Smith Street near the Tinnin Street intersection, is charged with violation of Section 3, of Ordinance No. 17. The ordinance makes it unlawful to allow animals in Pea Ridge to become a public nuisances, and Section 3 deals specifically with dogs.

A jar of aromatic cleansing cream whose gold label reads: Orange Blossom Cleaning Cream, price $1.00, Orange Blossom Lab, Pea Ridge, Ark. Florence Bolian thought she had had the item about 20 years, and that it had been given to her by Mrs. W.T. Patterson. Mrs. Patterson said that the late Mr. Patterson was once remodeling what had been the old hospital here, and that he found a room with many jars of the cosmetics by this name in it. Mrs. Patterson and the Finis Woods family did some recollecting, and recalled that a Dr. Judkins and his wife, an RN, were the last operators of the old Pea Ridge Hospital located in the building that sits back of the Pea Ridge Telephone Co. building. They left here in 1942 for Dr. Judkins to go into service in an army hospital. Patterson, who owned the structure then, remodeled it to make apartments. He found a large quantity of the cosmetics, locations, night creams, etc. These he took home to Mrs. Patterson, his bride at that time. Mrs. Patterson shared the cosmetics with friends including Mrs. Bolain who was a very young girl name Florence Buttry at the time.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 1979

A new realtor has come to Pea Ridge and leased the offices formerly occupied by Hall Realty and Construction. Charles M. Mitchell, Arkansas and Missouri broker, owner and operator of Mitchell Real Estate, moved into the quarters Sept. 15. A graduate of the Realtors' Institute, he has been selling real estate in the last eight years in the Ozark area. Mrs. Mitchell, Glenna, is secretary and will be in the office. Working in sales with Mitchell will be Lester Hall, Delores Hall and David Musteen. Gary Mitchell will be selling next summer when he returns home from school. Lester Hall told the Graphic Scene that he will retain an office in the building, engage in real estate sales and concentrate on the construction portion of his business.

Representatives of the Community Library and Police Department were the only persons appearing at the public hearing to request money from the federal revenue sharing funds Pea Ridge will receive in 1980. At the Monday evening meeting, Jane Cooley and Merlene Dryden presented a request for $2,000 of the total $10,648 the city is to receive. The funds would be used, they explained, for utilities ($400), supplies ($100) and books ($1,500). Police Chief Loyd Pifer requested the remainder of the funds, $8,648, to be put into the city's general fund for the financing of police salaries for 1980. Mayor Lester Hall, presiding at the public hearing, explained that their requests would be referred to the City council at its next meeting and a decision would be made at that time as to the sharing of those federal funds.

The Pea Ridge Share-Fair held Sunday afternoon at City Park featured a bright autumn day, 10 exhibit booths and a moderate number of visitors. One park commissioner said that the comment she heard most often at the fair was that the arts and crafts were above normal in workmanship and talent and below norms in prices. Early this week, the Pea Ridge Park Commission was surveying exhibitors to gain their opinions as to whether or not the event should be repeated next year, and if so, what changes should be made. The commissioners, who probably will make the decision at Thursday night's monthly meeting, also would welcome comments from the public.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 5, 1989

Pea Ridge Postmaster Debra Anderson said last week that the local Post Office will sponsor a coloring contest in recognition of National Stamp Collecting Month this month. Anderson said, "This contest is open to all elementary children enrolled in the Pea Ridge schools." She said that the design to be colored was to be distributed to students at the school this week and additional entry forms will be available at the Post Office. The contest will be "in honor of the new dinosaur stamps." Local artist Wanda Roe will judge the contest. The winners will be announced in The Times.

The fifth annual Fall Festival, sponsored by the Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County, was held Saturday, Sept. 16, at VAS headquarters near Garfield. The event drew many area residents who enjoyed not only the scheduled activities but also the chance to visit with friends, relatives and neighbors. The highlight of the day was the crowing of Miss VAS. Festival-goers did their part in supporting the state's anti-litter campaign and recycling effort by bringing enough aluminum cans to Fill-Up-A-Pickup. This new event yielded $105.15 for VAS. Thanks to generous donations by area businesses and individuals, VAS realized $2,887.31 on this year's festival, exceeding the goal of $2,000 set by VAS.

Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford finally gave us and released the names and information about candidates for the job of director of the county Office of Emergency Management. He did so on the advice of an assistant prosecutor. Keeping the names secret was breaking the law, and he was told that. Still don't know what his reasoning was, but at least he recognized that there are a few out here who, if we know about it, will not give public officials more of a free rein than is allowed by law. We want to believe that his indiscretion was one of inexperience. Rutherford has more than three years remaining of his term to prove that's the case.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1999

This year the Mule Jump Committee has decided to add a new award to the list of events. The "Negel Hall Memorial Award" trophy will be awarded at the end of the events for the best mule, over-all. Col. Negel Hall was known for initiating the first mule jump. Over the years he served as master of ceremonies, emeritus and honorary mule jump chairman besides entering his mules in the contests. Hall spend much of his life working with jumping mules, such as Frosty, who is well know in the area. The committee wishes to honor Hall for starting this unique tradition in Pea Ridge and hopes the community will keep the tradition alive for many years to come.

The Pea Ridge Ambulance Service, a division of Benton County Emergency Medical Services, recently received certification to use a Glucometer to administer blood sugar level tests to patients upon arriving to pick them up. Shirley Harris, emergency medical technician with the local ambulance service, said that since the glucose level test requires using a needle and handling of blood, the volunteer EMT's needed a special waiver from the federal government to be certified for the procedure. Harris explained that many of their patients this year have had diabetes, along with the elderly patients at Oak Ridge, and needed to be monitored immediately so the EMTs can begin appropriate treatment.

As part of its regular monthly meeting, the Pea Ridge Board of Education will tour the new high school building, which is under construction. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 11, in the elementary media center. Items on the agenda include financial reports, election of board officers, hiring of an additional special education aide and miscellaneous items, which include the resignation of a janitor.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2009

"It's amazing what some people think is trash and somebody else thinks it's not," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said, recalling various items dropped off at the city cleanup. "When we started, we were just trying to provide a city service to the citizens so they could have a place to take a lot of things. There was no place to take stuff." the mayor said.

Flu season has returned with a vengeance. The schools have already seen an increased number of students leaving campus due to illness since the beginning of the 2009-2010 school year. Regular flu season, according to the Center for Disease Control, usually begins in November and increases, peaking in the mid-winter months of January and February.

Benchmark exams were administered to Arkansas students in grades three through eighth in math and literacy in April 2009. Pea Ridge Middle School placed sixth among the top 20 middle schools in Arkansas based on math achievement, 13th based on literacy achievement. This put Pea Ridge Middle School in the 87th percentile out of schools in Arkansas.

