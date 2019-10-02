Poppy Seed Bread
Recipe from the kitchen of Betty DeWitt
Recipes to Remember
1/4 c. poppy seed
1 regular size pkg. yellow cake mix
1 pkg. regular instant coconut pudding
1 c. hot water
3 eggs
Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into loaf pan (greased). Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Leave in pan about 25 minutes before removing.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.comEditorial on 10/02/2019
Print Headline: Recipes