Poppy Seed Bread

Recipe from the kitchen of Betty DeWitt

Recipes to Remember

1/4 c. poppy seed

1 regular size pkg. yellow cake mix

1 pkg. regular instant coconut pudding

1 c. hot water

3 eggs

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Pour into loaf pan (greased). Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Leave in pan about 25 minutes before removing.

Editorial on 10/02/2019