Monday, Oct. 7
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, celery sticks with ranch, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or burrito with cheese
Grades 9-12 option: Or nachos
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Cowboy cavatina, garden salad, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or pepperoni pizza
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Breakfast: Cinni minis, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets
Thursday, Oct. 10
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or macaroni & cheese
Friday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, baked beans, raisins or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
