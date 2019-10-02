Monday, Oct. 7

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken & cheese crispitos, celery sticks with ranch, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or burrito with cheese

Grades 9-12 option: Or nachos

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cowboy cavatina, garden salad, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or pepperoni pizza

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Breakfast: Cinni minis, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets

Thursday, Oct. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or macaroni & cheese

Friday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, oven baked fries, baked beans, raisins or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

