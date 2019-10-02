Step back in time more than 150 years and walk around the fields north of Pea Ridge along the Missouri border this weekend in a 19th century battlefield encampment. Members of the Trans Mississippi Brigade will set up camp and visitors can see life as it was in the 1860s in a battle camp.

"It is a living history," said Steve Bailey, board member of Arkansas Reenactor Educational Association Inc. "Our vignettes offer different insights -- cultural things we're trying to preserve."

Camp life: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6 Battle re-enacted: 1 p.m. Saturday & Sunday Webb family farm 17398 Patterson Rd. Pea Ridge, Ark.

The camp will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 6. There will be suttlers, period games such as "rounder" which Bailey said is the origin of baseball.

"They stood up with a hickory stick and hit a twine ball, but could run either direction -- from first to third or from third to first," Bailey said, adding that there will be tug-of-war with a rope so big a man's hands can hardly fit around it with 50-man teams on either side.

"We have a band with a lady who knows 600 19th century songs," Bailey said. There will be a dance at 7 p.m. Saturday and everyone is invited to join "period clothing not required."

There will be two battle reenactments -- one at 1 p.m. Saturday and the other at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The battle on Saturday will reenact the Battle of Elkhorn that was won by the Confederates. The battle on Sunday will be Welfley's Knoll and the Union will win.

"This was the largest, widest assembly of infantry up to that date. The whole west hinged on this battle. They were on the 'interstate' of the day," Bailey explained. "it was a desperate battle to control the interstate. It was about economics, the culture, and how it all changed in the flash of an eye."

The cost of entrance is $2 for adults and may be paid by credit card and pay pal. There is no charge for children 18 and younger.

Bailey said this is the fourth, and probably last, Pea Ridge reenactment.

"The people doing this are old. The youngsters don't want to pick it up," he said. "AREA has had great success. This year, we have 10 to 1 matching funds in the work we've done with the Civil War trust.

There will be parking in the fields at the intersection of Patterson and State Line roads and there will be parking designated for disabled.

Community on 10/02/2019