Boundless Grace Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church will have the annual Harvest Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 17. Lunch will be served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with beans or soup with cornbread, dessert and drink. Crafts, pies, jellies and baked goods will be for sale. Information: www.bit.ly/bmumc. The church is located at 14108 E. U.S. Highway 62.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

The Fall Festival is slated for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. There will be hot dogs, popcorn, indoor bounce houses and games.

The weekly program for children ages 4 years through sixth grade is BLAST. Activities available on Wednesday nights for other age groups and adults are:

5 p.m. Wednesday Night Dinner

5:30 p.m.p.m. Children's Choir

6 p.m. BLAST, ages 4 years through sixth grade

6 p.m. PRSM Youth, seventh grade through 12th grade

6:30 p.m. Adult Bible Study Group (childcare available)

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Worldwide Communion Sunday will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Davis St.. The worship service will begin at 10 a.m. and led by the Rev. Joe Tropansky with a potluck lunch following the service.

Free pancake breakfasts continue to be offered from 8-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. Carry outs are also available.

New Life Christian Church

Bella Vista

Trunk or Treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista.

New Life Fellowship

A Ladies Brunch is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with special guest speaker Diane Sanabria, writer of the Bible study Spiritual Warfare. To register, email office@newlifefellowship with name and number of persons attending, so we can prepare enough food.

The Ridge Community Church

Shine Your Light is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Ridge Community Church. Shine Your Light is an outreach to the children in the community. There will be free hot dogs, candy, games, petting zoo and much more.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

