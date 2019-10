Photograph courtesy of Dalton Palarino

"Both boys and girls Blackhawk golfers competed well today," coach Dalton Palarino said of the District meet last week. Jared Swope and Levi Schultz finish as the third and fourth individual qualifiers for the State Tournament next week in Heber Springs. Swope shot an 86 and Schultz shot an 87.

