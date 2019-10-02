Photograph courtesy of Heather Wade

Lady Blackhawk Katelyn Luedtke won third individual in the Junior High division for 4-5A at the Berryville Bobcat Back 40 Saturday, Sept. 27.

Photograph courtesy of Melissa Meyers

Freshman Grandon Grant came in fifth place with a run of 13:18.91 in the Berryville Bobcat Back 40. Jr. High Blackhawk runners took third Saturday, Sept. 27.

Photograph courtesy of Melissa Meyers

Senior Blackhawk runners took third in the Berryville Bobcat Back 40 Saturday, Sept. 27. Levi Schultz came in fifth place with a time of 19:14.69.

Photograph courtesy of Melissa Meyers

Blackhawk runner Josiah Small came in seventh place with a time of 19:50.88 in the Berryville Bobcat Back 40 Saturday, Sept. 27.

Sports on 10/02/2019