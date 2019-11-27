50 Years Ago

Thursday, Nov. 27, 1969

It was apple butter making time in Pea Ridge last week, and the Franklin Miller and Fred McKinney families and their kinfolk were stirring the traditional silver dollar around in the bottom of the copper kettle with the traditional birch paddle to keep the bubbling apple butter from sticking. McKinney braved 27-degree weather to keep the fire stoked and the silver dollar moving, a process that requires several hours. The two families make the preparation of apple butter a tradition each November, sticking faithfully to the old hill customs to assure a delectable product and preserve a tradition of many generations of hill folks. The night before, McKinney's parents, the Jim McKinneys, were among the relatives who fathered to help peel the three bushels of apples. Mrs. McKinney recalled that she hadn't operated an apple peeler for 52 years, but that in the heyday of apple industry here, she and her partner, working in pairs, could peel 85 bushels a day.

Hunting season for fur bearing animals is now in effect (Nov. 20-Feb. 15), and the Utah Smiths had an old-fashioned hill country supper the other day -- coon, cornbread and turnips! And in killing that coon, Utah got rid of a mighty big 17-pound predator that had been freeloading on the critters at the zoo.

A recent four-day fire school held under the auspices of the Department of Education, Division of Vocational Technical and Adult Education was held for the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Until now all we had was a truck and a few willing men. Now we have 22 registered men capable of operating all the equipment that we now have.

40 Years Ago

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1979

Members of the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education received a sheet of information to be considered when they develop a policy on the acceptance of out-of-district students wanting to enroll in the Pea Ridge schools. The sheet prepared by school superintendent Roy Roe, noted: "The board should remember that in setting any policy on tuition (whether student is instate or out of state) that they may still judge each student application individually and have the option to accept or not accept."

Pea Ridge's Blackhawk varsity started conference play Tuesday night soundly defeating the Farmington Cardinals 59-35. The score could have gone higher, but when his first string rang the bell for 16 points in the final period, Coach Jim Roe pulled them and the substitutes added five more points. While Mountainburg and Cedarville are rated by conference coaches to be the teams to challenge the Hawks in their quest for the championship, the Cardinals are always "tough" in conference play.

30 Years Ago

Thursday, Nov. 30, 1989

School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said Monday that he feels that the Pea Ridge School District's deficiencies that resulted in probation will be eliminated by the fall of 1990. The state Department of Education has placed the district and a number of others across the state on probation because of certain deficiencies.

A recent scare of contaminated water in the Garfield area forced Garfield officials to have the State Health Department test the city's water. According to city recorder Vickie Blackburn, rumors were circulating through town that people had gotten sick from drinking the water. She said that among the tests done by the Health Department were for human and animal waste and chlorine levels. Blackburn said that the city has received the test results from the Health Department and that the water is perfect.

20 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1999

Pea Ridge will be having its first annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony Sunday, Dec. 5, in downtown Pea Ridge. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be caroling, Christmas lights and refreshments. Mayor Jack Crabtree will ring the bell on the school grounds at 7:30 p.m. to start the festivities. The ceremony is a gift to the residents of Pea Ridge from the Pea Ridge Sesquicentennial Committee. Other events the committee is sponsoring is a chili supper, essay contest, and Sesquicentennial T-shirt sale.

The South Carolina man accused of plotting the murder of his wife -- who was living in Pea Ridge -- has been tagged by the FBI as a large-scale drug dealer. According to a seizure warrant affidavit issued by the U.S. District Court of South Carolina, Kneece and his murdered former wife are alleged to have imported larges amounts of marijuana from Texas, California and Arizona. The affidavit paints a picture of large amounts of secreted cash, a smoothly running drug business and the means of payment in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Runners of all ages were welcomed to Pea Ridge by blue skies and warm temperatures Saturday for a 5K turkey trot run followed by a Little Turkeys mile through the streets of the small northwest Arkansas town. According to John McGee, the Bank of Pea Ridge proved to be a major supporter of the event by donating the proceeds needed to purchase all of the awards.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2009

Feeling a unique kinship to small communities, Dr. Rhonda Higgins has returned to Pea Ridge to serve young and old at the new Northwest Family Medicine clinic. Higgins said she loves the "hometown feeling" in Pea Ridge.

The Pea Ridge High School cheerleaders competed in three cheer competitions and will leave for Hot Spring Friday to compete for the State Title in class 1A-4A CO-ED Cheerleading State Championship. The cheerleaders have won several awards, including first place in their division at the Siloam Springs Cheer Invitational, first place in their division and Overall Grand Champions at the Gentry Cheer Classic and a third place finish at the ACCA-NWA competition held at Har-Her High School.

Students didn't miss a beat at Pea Ridge Primary School Wednesday while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Students and Teachers gathered, along with veterans of VFW Post 8109 and members of the community to dedicate the school on Veteran's Day. School Board president Jenny Wood asked the first- through third-grade students if they liked the new school, and was answered by a unanimous and exited "Yes!" The school was officially dedicated by members of VFW Post 8109, and the Pea Ridge High School Band played patriotic sons to commemorate the occasion.

