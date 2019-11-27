Monday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, seasoned fries, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or fish sticks

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Breakfast: Sausage, egg & cheese muffin, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or hot pocket

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Breakfast: Cereal bar and yogurt tubes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, green peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or breaded chicken drumstick

Thursday, Dec. 5

Breakfast: French toast sticks, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, Mexicali corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Friday, Dec. 6

Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 11/27/2019