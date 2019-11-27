Monday, Dec. 2
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, seasoned fries, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or fish sticks
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Breakfast: Sausage, egg & cheese muffin, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or hot pocket
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Breakfast: Cereal bar and yogurt tubes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, scalloped potatoes, green peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or breaded chicken drumstick
Thursday, Dec. 5
Breakfast: French toast sticks, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, Mexicali corn, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Friday, Dec. 6
Breakfast: Biscuit and gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus