Cassidy Mooneyhan, Pea Ridge High School senior, and state champion pole vaulter, signed a letter of intent to attend the University of South Dakota.

"They have an excellent pole vaulting program," Mooneyhan said of her chosen college. "Getting to further my academic and athletic career at USD is such an awesome opportunity for me. I will be training with Derek Miles, a three-time Olympian and 2008 Olympic Bronze medalist in the pole vault. I'm very excited to see what the future holds. It means the world to me that these last five years of hard work have paid off immensely."

Ninth-grade Indoor state, 2nd place pole vault Outdoor state, champion pole vault 10th grade Indoor state, champion pole vault Outdoor state, sixth in 200-meter; second-place, anchor of 4x100-meter; champion, 4x400-meter and pole vault Meet of Champs, ran on 4x100 and 4x400 and third, pole vault 11th grade All-Arkansas Academic track and field team NWADG track athlete of the year Arkansas preps track and field team Indoor state, champion pole vault and broke indoor vault record with jump of 12’6” Outdoor state, 7th in 4x400; 2nd in 4x100, 100 and 200; champion in pole vault with record of 12’7” Meet of champs, ran on 200 and on 4x100 relay; first in pole vault Heptathlon participant New Balance Nationals, 15th in pole vault

From seventh- to 12th-grades, Mooneyhan has been a part of more than 30 meet wins, one District runner-up, five time District champions, two time indoor state champs and two outdoor state champs.

"I am saddened she will be leaving the program at the end of the year, but I am excited for her next chapter in life," Wade said. "The University of South Dakota is getting a good one."

Sports on 11/27/2019