A traffic stop resulted in an arrest and confiscation of about eight grams of "positive field-tested methamphetamine," according to Pea Ridge Police.

About ... on Thursday, Nov. 14, Pea Ridge Police officers observed a vehicle traveling south on South Curtis Avenue make a sudden stop in the middle of the roadway and then turn into a residential yard. Police contact the driver, Sheldon Buterbaugh, 54, Fayetteville, who began shouting at police officers that they needed to go around him. Due to his bizarre behavior, officers contacted him, learned his identity and that he was actively on parole with Arkansas Community Corrections. Officers learned that he was on active parole for drug related offenses, according to public information officer, Lt. Michael Lisenbee.

Police used a K9 to sniff around the vehicle and were alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, The K9's positive alert resulted in a probable cause search of the vehicle. As a result of the search, officers located a small black zipper case containing the meth and a digital scale covered in methamphetamine residue and a series of magnets. The bag was located hidden underneath the steering column of the vehicle.

Buterbaugh was criminally charged in connection with possession of a methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended driver's license and parole violation with the Arkansas Community Corrections. The items seized from him were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for drug analysis.

He was still in Benton County Jail Thursday, Nov. 21, in lieu of a $15,000 bond. His arraignment court date is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020, in the Benton County Circuit Court Division 1.

