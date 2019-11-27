Two juveniles were arrested in connection with felony theft of property in connection with stealing a vehicle and theft of firearms by Pea Ridge Police.

Police received a report about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2019 of a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen from a residence at 455 N. Curtis Ave. Two firearms -- a 9-mm pistol and a .22 rifle -- were also reported stolen

Police received a report of a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Chevrolet Blazer that had been driven off the roadway on Slack Street. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

According to public information officer, Lt. Michael Lisenbee, police continued to conduct routine patrols and about two hours after receiving the intial report (5:15 a.m.), the vehicle was located near a residence at 203 Adams St. Two juveniles were in possession of the vehicle; however, the firearms were missing. Both juveniles were taken to the Pea Ridge Police Department where their respective parent/guardians were contacted.

As a result of the investigation, the firearms were recovered on Slack Street where the vehicle reportedly drove off the road.

Probable cause was established arrest both juveniles, who were referred to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center. One was criminally charged in connection with Theft of Property (vehicle), a Class D Felony; and two counts of Theft of Property (firearms), a Class D Felony. The other juvenile was criminally charged with Theft of Property (vehicle) a Class D Felony.

The vehicle has been returned to its owner; the firearms remain secured at the Police Department.

General News on 11/27/2019