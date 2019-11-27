Sign in
Fires progressed quickly November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Firefighters prepared to burn two houses for training. One was begun from a Christmas tree, demonstrating how quickly fires can spread. The fires spread quickly, emitting immense heat and causing the brick walls to fall.

Firefighter Josh Whitaker taught younger firefighters how to cut a hole in a roof. Whitaker said firefighters take two routes for ventilation -- vertical and horizantal -- depending on the situation. He said firefighters needs to know how to use an axe to open a hole in a roof even though they often use a chain saw.

Developer Kevin Felgenhauer and Fire Chief Jack Wassman shook hands at the scene of a Fire Department training Monday, Nov. 18. Felgenhauer donated two houses on the south end of It'll Do Road to the Fire Department. He and his partners purchased the former B.J. White property and have plans to develop it with both commercial and residential properties, Felgenhauer said.

Firefighter Chris Perez counseled firefighter Riley Heasley in manning the water hose to extinguish a fire during training Monday, Nov. 18.

Pea Ridge Fire Department officers and firefighters spent their Monday, No. 18, training session burning down two houses and practicing various fire-fighting techniques.

Print Headline: Fires progressed quickly

