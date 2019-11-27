Sign in
DECA goes to Washington by Special to The TIMES | November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photograph submitted From left, Evan Larsen, Austin Miller, Jake Taylor, Emily Beck, Congressman Steve Womack, Riley Robbins, Tessa Kelley, Jacob Dixon

The Pea Ridge DECA officers went to Washington, D.C., to attend their annual Power Trip Conference where they get together with DECA Inc.'s Southern Region and enhance their leadership skills.

Pea Ridge DECA went a day early to meet with state legislators and advocate for CTE, DECA and thank them for supporting education and Perkins V.

"This was a great opportunity for our young leaders and I can't wait to see what they do next!" said teacher Tiauna Young.

DECA is more than just another "club" or student led organization. It gives high school students the opportunity to network with people from all over the world and county.

"Throughout the most recent trip I went on for DECA, the Power Trip, I participated in multiple breakout sessions where I learned more about competing in DECA's competitive events," student Riley Robbins said. "I had the opportunity to make an impact and talk to the state legislators of Arkansas. Representing Career Technical Education and Pea Ridge High School was an experience like no other. As a sophomore, I have developed skills that I will use after high school and all throughout my high school career thanks to DECA!"

General News on 11/27/2019

Print Headline: DECA goes to Washington

