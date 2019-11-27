Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Community Calendar November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Library closed

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 29

Library closed

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Library closed

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Monday, Dec. 2

4-5:30 p.m. Motor Skills Monday, ages 3 & up, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, Dec. 3

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6 p.m. -- Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

Wednesday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. -- Family Storytime, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 5

All-day -- Legos at the Library, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- Cops & Kids, Pea Ridge Cafe, fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police

5 p.m. -- Adult book club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. -- Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Dec. 6

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- National Write a Letter Day (write letters/draw pictures for Autumn Place residents), all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Dec. 7

5:30 p.m. -- Annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade, North Curtis Avenue, hosted by Beta Alpha, theme: Christmas movies

7 p.m. -- Seligman Community Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Community on 11/27/2019

Print Headline: Community Calendar

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT