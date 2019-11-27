Wednesday, Nov. 27

Library closed

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day

Friday, Nov. 29

Library closed

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Library closed

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Monday, Dec. 2

4-5:30 p.m. Motor Skills Monday, ages 3 & up, Pea Ridge Community Library

Tuesday, Dec. 3

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6 p.m. -- Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

Wednesday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. -- Family Storytime, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 5

All-day -- Legos at the Library, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- Cops & Kids, Pea Ridge Cafe, fundraiser for the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police

5 p.m. -- Adult book club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. -- Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Dec. 6

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- National Write a Letter Day (write letters/draw pictures for Autumn Place residents), all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, Dec. 7

5:30 p.m. -- Annual Pea Ridge Christmas Parade, North Curtis Avenue, hosted by Beta Alpha, theme: Christmas movies

7 p.m. -- Seligman Community Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Community on 11/27/2019