The city budget increased slightly, from $9,354,945 to $9,368,990 with the City Council approval of the 2020 budget during the regular council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Pay for council and Planning Commission members was authorized and end of year merit pay was approved at the same rate as last year -- $500 for each full-time employee and $250 for each part-time employee. The city has 30 full-time employees and four part-time employees. That figure does not include members of the Fire-EMS Department.

Council members heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance to raise the procurement policy from $10,000 to $20,000, allowing city officials to make purchases up to $20,000 without advertising for bids. The third reading will be at the Dec. 30 meeting.

Twice during the meeting, Mayor Jackie Crabtree made the point that if the procurement rate had already been raised, the requests being presented to the Council would have already been accomplished.

In other business, the council:

• Approved drainage and utility easements for Phase 4 of Elkhorn;

• Authorized advertising for curb and gutter work for It'll Do Road;

• Approved annexation of 120 acres on Andy Buck Road;

• Approved rezoning 80 acres of property on Andy Buck Road to Residential-2, single family;

• Approved rezone of one acre on North Curtis Avenue to Commercial-2; and

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for a grant for $46,647.46 under the Arkansas Community Assistance Grant Program to improve Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN) communications.

City officials set the December meeting for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.

