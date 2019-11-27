Sign in
Chili winners donate to FOP November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
Photograph submitted

Winners of the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Chili Cook-Off were, from left FOP president Michael Lisenbee with Harper Fry (daughter of Matt and Jackie Fry), Lauren Munson, Amanda House, Bob Munson and FOP vice president Todd Cornwell. The Munsons and Amanda Houses Chili is from Lumpy's Chili. The first chili fundraiser was a successful event raising nearly $800 towards Shop with a Cop for 2019, Lisenbee said. Thanks to the contestants and people who came out to support the event. Special recognition goes to Jenn Jacobs with The Sugar Shack for donating pies for the pie auction and Amanda House along with the Munsons should be recognized as they donated their winnings towards the Shop with a Cop fundraising efforts.

