Burton goes from Hawk to Eagle November 27, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
KynLey Burton, 17, daughter of Mike and Tina Burton, signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles in a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the gym at Pea Ridge High School.

"I'm beyond grateful for Oklahoma Christian," Burton said. "I want to have a positive impact on my community through my job."

All Conference 2017, 2018, 2019

All State 2017, 2019

All State Tournament Team 2019

As a senior, nominated to the Under Armour All American watch list

Stats:

2019: 103 kills, 46 blocks

2018: 98 kills, 35 blocks

2017: 86 kills, 24 blocks

She plans to major in sports management and business administration.

Burton said she is grateful for coach Jessica Woods, the coaching staff and the trainer, Jaime Mann, "who have supported me and dealt with my many injuries."

Burton was All Conference in 2017, 2018 and 2019; All State in 2017 and 2019, and All State Tournament Team in 2019. She was nominated to the Under Armour All American watch list.

