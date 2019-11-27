KynLey Burton, 17, daughter of Mike and Tina Burton, signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for the Oklahoma Christian University Eagles in a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the gym at Pea Ridge High School.

"I'm beyond grateful for Oklahoma Christian," Burton said. "I want to have a positive impact on my community through my job."

KynLey Burton All Conference 2017, 2018, 2019 All State 2017, 2019 All State Tournament Team 2019 As a senior, nominated to the Under Armour All American watch list Stats: 2019: 103 kills, 46 blocks 2018: 98 kills, 35 blocks 2017: 86 kills, 24 blocks

She plans to major in sports management and business administration.

Burton said she is grateful for coach Jessica Woods, the coaching staff and the trainer, Jaime Mann, "who have supported me and dealt with my many injuries."

