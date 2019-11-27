Monday, Nov. 18

12:25 p.m. Cody Shane DeShields, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, three counts possession of drug paraphernalia

2:57 p.m. Dustin Page Thompson, 38, Cassville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, felony theft by receiving

3:06 p.m. Charles Crawford Harris Jr., 51, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to register as a sex offender

Tuesday, Nov. 19

11:53 a.m. Jamie Lee Evans, 41, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear, Benton County; felony parole violation, in-state

11:58 a.m. Leah Nichole Selee, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear, Benton County; failure to appear, Bentonville

3:33 p.m. Holder W. Garrett, 32, Garfield, by BCSO, felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; felony theft by receiving; leaving open enclosure of another; theft by receiving

3:39 p.m. Colton Peace, 22, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony first-degree false imprisonment; felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; third degree domestic battering

10:35 p.m. Monica Lynette Jenkins, 38, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Washington County

9:22 p.m. Felica Marie King, 25, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear from Rogers; felony failure to appear from Benton County

9:28 p.m. Joshua Bradley Parks, 27, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; defective headlights

Wednesday, Nov. 20

12:15 a.m. Calvin Curtis Jenkins, 18, Garfield, by BCSO, theft of property, Bentonville

