Pea Ridge defensive back Hunter Rains intercepted the ball early in the third quarter against Lonoke.

Pea Ridge defensive back Hunter Rains intercepted the ball early in the third quarter against Lonoke.

Rains ran it back for a 52-yard touchdown and allowed Pea Ridge to regain the momentum of the game.

Visit our website to cast your vote for the best play of the week.

Sports on 11/23/2019