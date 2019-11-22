Sign in
VOTE: Pea Ridge play of the week November 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Pea Ridge defensive back Hunter Rains intercepted the ball early in the third quarter against Lonoke.

Rains ran it back for a 52-yard touchdown and allowed Pea Ridge to regain the momentum of the game.

Visit our website to cast your vote for the best play of the week.

Sports on 11/23/2019

Print Headline: VOTE: Pea Ridge play of the week

