School Board member Ryan Heckman is seeking re-election. Former board president John Dye is also seeking the seat.

The 2020 school election will be held March 3, the same day as the preferential primary election.

Filing for the seat ended at noon Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Dye served one term on the board in Position 4 and was board president before being ousted in May by Mindy Cawthon.

Pea Ridge's board is not divided into geographic zones, therefore residents may run for any of the five positions when they come up for election.

General News on 11/20/2019