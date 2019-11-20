LITTLE ROCK -- Farm Bureau Insurance is pleased to announce the watch lists for the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas' top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten's Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards on Dec. 16.

David L. Moore, Senior Vice President - State Manager for Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, said: "This list of players includes some of the best student-athletes in our state, and Farm Bureau Insurance wishes each of them continued success the rest of the season. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event."

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

Several Pea Ridge Blackhawks are on the list. They are:

4A Offense

Samuel Beard, Pea Ridge

Phillip Brown, Pea Ridge

Tate Busey, Pea Ridge

4A Defense

Mazon Harris, Pea Ridge

Lance Nunley, Pea Ridge

4A Coach

Stephen Neal, Pea Ridge

