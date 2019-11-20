"The most exciting thing is preparing for the reconfiguration," assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld told School Board members at a recent board meeting.

"I assure you that we have a plan for all contingencies," she said, adding that Charley Clark, high school principal, would present the plan to administrators at the high school and officials are planning parent meetings to communicate with parents of students how they plan to serve the school district.

"As we are opening a new school, we are really concentrating on how to serve Pea Ridge," she said, explaining that the parent nights are "going to be a little bit different" and will be for "rising students," students going into a new grade the following year.

"We want to help them know what it is going to look like to be a junior high student," she said. "It's critical that they be here. We're rolling these things out slowly. We have a plan. We're excited about this work."

Superintendent Rick Neal said, "We've spent a lot of time thinking about how we can strategically place our students.

"All of our parents need to be a part of listening so they can be educated on what the future," Neal said. "It's so important for third-, fourth-, fifth-graders who, in four and five years, are going to be at the high school. We want to share what our district is going to look like over the next several years."

Martfeld said parents need to realize schools are no longer like they were when they attended.

"Kids today have a totally different experience," she said. "We're trying to be current."

Parent nights, each scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m., for the 2020-2021 school year are:

Jan. 23 -- For rising 10th- to 12th-grade students, Pea Ridge High School

Jan. 28 -- For rising seventh- to ninth-grade students, Pea Ridge High School

Jan. 21 -- For rising third- to fourth-grade students, Pea Ridge Intermediate School

Jan. 30 -- For rising kindergarten to second-grade students, Pea Ridge Primary School

Feb. 6 -- For rising fifth- to sixth-grade students, Pea Ridge Middle School

General News on 11/20/2019