The city has new property in the center of town that may become a park. Papers were signed recently on six acres on the west side of North Curtis Avenue sold to the city for $10,000 by Gaines Dittrich, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who said the property was originally part of the Hale Trust.

An acre on the southern edge of the property was kept by the owner. It was rezoned at this month's Planning Commission meeting from Residential-3/Commercial-3 to Commercial-2.

Realtor Mike Adams, representing the owner, told city officials at the Planning Commission meeting, that the piece in question is on the southern corner near the highway.

"The property right now has a line -- two different zonings," Adams said, adding that it is under contract to sell.

Prior to the discussion of the property, city attorney Shane Perry advised commission members that he needed to disclose that he had an interest in the property and needed to recuse himself from that item of business.

During the public hearing, Michelle Blankenship, property owner, said: "I live on dirt road, technically it's supposed to be a private drive.

"The city doesn't maintain it. I just spent $600 putting rock on it and people use it. It's supposed to be a private drive maintained by three houses on that street. How can they sell something on a private drive we're maintaining? It's access to our houses," Blankenship asked.

Commission member Al Fowler asked city department heads about the issue Blankenship had broached.

"It's directly related to what was brought up as a concern. Are we going to create an access problem?" he asked.

City building official Tony Townsend said an easement was granted on Carr Street to the three houses and the access off North Curtis Avenue was not a part of that.

Nathan See, Street Department superintendent, said the original drive came off Carr Street.

Blankenship said the builder put the road in both ways as she worked at the post office and it gave her easy access to work.

"We don't want to landlock anybody," Adams said. "Anything we do would be an improvement. The city property is right there next to it."

Townsend said about 200 feet off Curtis is not part of the deeded access to those three houses.

Planners approved the requested rezone.

In other business, planners:

• Rezoned a portion of 120 acres at 10257 Andy Buck Rd. (NWA LD, LLC) from Agricultural-1 to Residential-2 Single-family, tabling the request on one section;

• Approved a preliminary plat for Elkhorn Ridge Phase IV, 129 Lots (MP Development), pending approval from the State Health Department.

General News on 11/20/2019