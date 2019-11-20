50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 20, 1969

Like a soft-spoken person who was asked to repeat his words, Benton County screamed its answered Tuesday on the matter of helping finance a proposed Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport. If Benton County said, "No," quietly on Sept. 23 with a 300-vote rejection, it yelled "Absolutely not!" Tuesday with six times as big a rejection. Voters casting their ballots in both Pea Ridge and Garfield defeated the bond issue by greater margins than in the other election. The proposed two mill bond issue would have gone to meet a like bond issue already passed in Washington County to finance half the cost of an all-weather jet airport near Tonitown.

Local elementary-aged school children are being given an opportunity to make a suggestion for the name of a pet cemetery being started at Utah's Zoo. Utah Smith, owner of the zoo, said he would like to have children of the first six grades make suggestions for a name for the cemetery. He will select one name from those suggested, and the child submitting the winning name will be given a choice of three pets from the zoo -- a rabbit, a guinea pig or a pigeon.

Eva Patterson, secretary-treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce which sponsors the local school bank fund, receive a $20 contribution to the bank last week from Josephine Mobberly of Port Washington, N.Y., daughter of the found of the old Pea Ridge College. Now 91 years of age, Mrs. Mobberly wrote: "This check is to add a little to the band fund; remembering the first Pea Ridge Band, (about 1885). It was an organization of hopeful students and non-students of any age or talent -- no fund, no official director -- only the will to have a band. As I recall, these fellows did very well and became the pride of the community. I think there is nothing more stimulating than music in the schools."

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1979

"I wouldn't hesitate to invest in Pea Ridge if I were a little younger," says retired oil worker, banker and businessman L.E. Hardy. "Pea Ridge has a fine future. It's a busy place, and it'd be even busier if they hadn't gone crazy on interest rates." Laurence "Deacon" Hardy came home to the Ozarks, and the trees he's always loved, after nearly 40 years of following the oil fields in Oklahoma and Texas. Hardy's love for the Ozarks brought them to Pea Ridge country when Mac was 15. "I missed the trees, all those years in the oil fields," he says. Why is Pea Ridge growing and prosperous, while Sulphur Springs has declined? That's easy," he says. "Pea Ridge never depended on a railroad, like Sulphur Springs did... But that's changing, now. I predict that in five to seven years, Pea Ridge will be close to 2,500 people, and probably more than 4,000, counting the outlying areas, out of the city limits. Maybe faster than that."

Lone Walnut Club was organized in 1950 in a community of the same name, six miles west of Seligman, Mo. All the members lived there and four of the present members were charter members. Their small dues are used for benevolent work, chiefly a children's foundation in Kansas City. They also keep a store of "emergency" quilts ready for presenting to burn-out families and other needy persons. Their quilts are all handmade, which is becoming rare, in these days of "tieing" and "tacking" quilts, because it is fast and easy. These women piece each block by hand, set them together by hand, and then do the actual quilting by hand. No one would give me an estimate of how many hours of work goes into an "ordinary" quilt, much less a "fancy" one. With that kind of perpetuity, maybe the art of quilting will never disappear from our American way of life.

An interim pastor has been name for the Freewill Baptist Church of Pea Ridge. Gordon Bradshaw served the pulpit Sunday, succeeding Jack Wilcox, pastor for the past seven years, Joe Lasater confirmed to the Graphic Scene. Pastor Wilcox tendered his resignation at the Sunday evening meeting of the church Nov. 11 saying "that he was doing so at the request of the deacons and for the betterment of everybody in the church."

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 23, 1989

The Pea Ridge School Board accepted Monday night a bid on the sale of $350,000 in bonds. Residents passed the bond issue by 22 votes last September. The bonds were bought by Merrill Lynch Capital Markets at a rate of 6.324% for 10 years. The school district asked for 9.7 mills in last Septembers's election. The increase brought the tax to 37 mills. School superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said that was the highest in the county. He said, "It says that our parents are willing to pay for an education." Higginbottom said that by paying off the revolving loans early the school would save more than $30,000 in interest. He said that the money would be used for teacher salaries and personnel operations.

Pea Ridge City Council members approved a $719,099 budget for fiscal 1990. The city's 1989 budget was $640,270. Increases in the budget were due primarily to an increase in the Water Department's expenditures. In other business, a motion was passed to advertise for a city attorney and city prosecutor. Howard Slinkard of Rogers has served as city attorney for approximately 15 years. He is under contract with the city until Dec. 31. Easley said that Slinkard charges the city $60 per regular council meeting and $60 an hour for special meetings or services other than council meetings. Slinkard said that he does not know if he will bid for the position. He said, "I have certainly enjoyed my association with the city."

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1999

At its meeting Nov. 16, the City Council approved a $1,981,660 proposed budget for the coming year, representing an almost $300,000 increase over 1999's budget. City recorder Sandy Easley explained that the size of the increase in the general fund was misleading because much of it represented new accounting procedures and bookkeeping methods required by state statutes and the city's auditor. The other departments asking for increases were asking for more money in equipment and maintenance line items to upgrade city services. The Water Department is looking at repairing the city's water tower or replacing it and upgrading water and sewer lines within city limits.

Four Benton County residents arrested in a drug raid in September will stand trial in March. The four were arrested in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab operating on a 40-acre farm west of Pea Ridge. Occupants of the property were heavily armed at the time of the raid. Several men apparently patrolled the perimeter of the property with guns whenever the methamphetamine was being "cooked" inside a trailer near the house.

To the Pea Ridge Police Department: Over the Halloween weekend, our City experienced something that reminded us that even small towns can come face to face with tragedy. Something that we thought only happened in big cities struck home; a double homicide occurred in our town. Throughout the investigation and apprehension of the suspects, you conducted yourself in a professional and courteous manner. You worked very well with all other agencies involved in this case. During the investigation, you also took care of the daily business of the Pea Ridge Police Department. On behalf of the City and the City Council, I want to say thank you for your outstanding dedication and service to our community. Sincerely, Jackie Crabtree, mayor

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009

City leaders are considering the vision for Pea Ridge. As the town has grown, needs have changed. Constantly faced with questions for funding and meeting the needs of the residents, city officials are looking at the big picture. Chad Gallagher with Legacy Consulting, made a one-day site visit to town. Gallagher told city officials that a formal needs assessment and community blueprint are essential when seeking grants. The summary of an 11-page report states: "Pea Ridge is an exciting city. It is in a beautiful setting, boasts of an excellent school district, has attractive housing and sits next door to a national park. How can you top that?!"

Turnout gear is essential to safety for firefighters, city officials agreed. "You can't put a value on a life," Bob Cottingham, council member, said. "It's a necessity they can't do without -- just like police without a bullet proof vest." But, how to pay for that gear was the question. Turnout gear includes bunker coats and pants, fire helmet and boots, all of which protect the firefighters from the flames and heat when fighting a fire. The question was answered at the regular City Council meeting last week as council members unanimously approved funding the request, but did not specify out of which account the funds would come.

At a special meeting, the Pea Ridge School Board met to discuss the Educational Excellence Trust Fund proposal to correct the distribution of increased funds discovered by a regular state audit and reported to the district in the auditor's management report. The district owes retroactive pay to both teachers employed at this time and teachers who have left the district sine the '07-'08 school year. Pea Ridge School District's salary ranges are not comparable to other districts this size in the area, according to school superintendent Mike Van Dyke. Out of 240 districts in the state, Pea Ridge is "mid-range to better for our size," he said.

