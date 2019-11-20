Emmaline Yvonne Hayes

Emmaline Yvonne Hayes, 29, of Rogers, died Nov. 12, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Oct. 10, 1990, in Rogers to Wade Hayes and Chryll Ann Taylor Hayes.

She was a 2009 graduate of Pea Ridge High School. She was a shift leader with Preformed Line Products in Rogers and was current student at Northwest Arkansas Community College. She was very interested in learning about spiritual healing and the culinary arts. Emmaline lived for her family, her son Rydan, her nieces and nephews and her fiance, John. Her favorite flower was lilies, favorite color was purple and favorite time of day was naptime.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Viola Hayes; maternal grandfather, Robert Taylor; and a niece, Harper Arleta Sue Hayes.

Survivors are her fiance, John Robert Savatovic, Jr. of the home; son, Rydan "Bubba" Hayes of the home; parents, Wade and Chryll Hayes of Pea Ridge; maternal grandmother, Arleta Taylor of Rogers; and two siblings, Jordan Hayes of Pea Ridge and Rachel Angeles and husband Luis of Rogers.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Nancy Ann Moore

Nancy Ann Moore, 80, of Rogers, died Nov. 13, 2019. She was born July 25, 1939, in Pea Ridge, to Ivan and Ruth Miller Hall.

Nancy was a retired childcare provider, caring for many children through the years, who lovingly referred to her as "Nanny." She was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Rogers and loved the numerous activities she participated in with her church family. She found great joy in gardening and cooking. She especially treasured spending time with her many friends and most importantly with her family and loved hearing her grandchildren affectionately call her "Grammy" and "Grandma Moore."

Survivors are her children Patty Hickerson and husband Ron of Newbern, Tenn.; Monte Moore and wife Chelle of Bentonville; four grandchildren, Chelsea Hickerson and husband Wesley Stewart, Parker, Cooper and Emy Moore; and one great-grandson, Caden Stewart.

Visitation was from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th Street, Rogers.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Southside Church of Christ with Paul Woodhouse officiating.

Interment was in Benton County Memorial Park.

She loved animals and was known for taking in strays. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rogers Humane Society, 407 E. Nursery Road, Rogers, AR, 72758.

Online condolences can be made at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

Edward L. Schriner

Edward L. Schriner, 79, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 11, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center of Rogers.

He enjoyed the outdoors, tinkering around in the garage, fixing up cars, playing checkers, word searches and he loved food.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Schriner.

Survivors are six children, Evelyn Schriner, Vickie Moreland, Susan Schriner, Michael Schriner, John Acord and Linda Schriner; 23 grandchildren; and 47 great grandchildren.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.

Betty Jo Stettler

Betty Jo Stettler, 82, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Nov. 17, 1936, in Mountainburg, Ark., to Oval Lee Mather and Florence Thursa Johnston Mather.

She grew up in Rogers where she attended school and married Kenneth Stettler Dec. 12, 1975, in Bentonville. She was a homemaker, worked at the Pea Ridge School cafeteria and loved to cook for her family. She was a grandmother to all the children that came into her life and was a member of Weston Street Assembly of God in Pea Ridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; a son, Danny Orndorff; siblings, Carl Mather, Paul Mather, Wanda Schubert and Wilma Harper.

Survivors are three daughters, Vikki Clanton and husband Ricky of Bella Vista, Carla Rivers and husband Waymon of Gravette and Tina Olguin of Rogers; three step-children, Jon Stettler of Owasso, Okla., Kenneth Stettler of Sunbury, Pa., and Randell Stettler of San Diego, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Erma Orndorff of Monette, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m Monday, Nov. 18, in the funeral home.

Service is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Edward 'Scott' Tosspon

Edward "Scott" Tosspon, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died Nov. 12, 2019. He was retired from the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.

Obits on 11/20/2019