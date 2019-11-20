By virtue of Star City's "upset" win over Batesville Southside last week, Pea Ridge earned another home game for the 2019 playoffs.

Over our last 18 playoff games since 2012, Pea Ridge has gotten the home field status 14 times. This will almost be for sure the last home game for 2019.

Teams are seeded by the order of their finish in their district competition. In the brackets, the team on the top of the pairings is home the first week, and then the higher seeded teams are home after than. If teams have the same seed, the upper bracket team gets to host.

If the Hawks get by Star City, they will play either Ozark or Warren. Ozark has a higher seed, and Warren has the same seed but from a higher bracket. No scenario allows for the Hawks to be playing home next week. The Quadrant 3 winner plays the winner of our quadrant which looks like Robinson. The No. 2 ranked team has no top 10 teams in its quadrant.

But first, the Hawks have to take care of business against Star City.

Taking its cue from Shiloh's strategy against Pea Ridge, the Jackrabbitts were committed to stopping the run and the smaller but speedy Rabbitt defensive linemen had reasonable success. The Hawks' defensive lineman had great success derailing Lonoke's rushing attack and also made the guests pay for going to the air.

Expect the Bulldogs from Star City to commit to stopping the run and to try mightily to tamp down mistakes. The Blackhawk defense actually outscored the visitors last Friday 14-13. A pick six by Hunter Rains and a trick six by Samual Tillman outpointed the offensive point total by the Rabbitts.

Star City is a bit secretive with its statistics as nothing is posted anywhere on any website available to sports writers relative to individual achievement of the players. However, with Facebook, Twitter and other social websites, I could glean enough relevant information to kind of understand where these Bulldogs of Lincoln County are coming from.

Running back Adam Fonville is the heart of the 'Dog attack. Every game I could find reference to listed Fonville as the leading rusher and scorer. Two other running backs -- E.J. McDonald and Jacob Albright -- had games where they gained well over 100 yards each, so it would be dangerous to not respect whoever the Bulldogs hand the ball to. I could not find any kind of a reference to a quarterback so while I know they have one, he may be among the three listed and just doesn't pass much. McDonald, Fonville and Albright are all seniors.

For the Blackhawks, losing Cole Brown from the defense this year was a hit then losing Gavin Warden last week from a work-related injury cost the Hawks a pair of really good defenders. As coach Stephen Neal said inside the field house last week, "Injuries happen and you just have to deal with them. Fortunately, we have players who have prepared to make their contribution when they got the opportunity."

4A State football

playoffs and rankings

In the 15 first-round playoff games just completed, there were no real upsets to occur this last week.

Two home teams did lose, both rather badly. First seed Riverview out of the 4A-2 was crushed 44-15 by the fifth seed DeWitt of the 4A-8 while second seed Southside of the 4A-2 was walloped by the fourth seed of the 4A-8. The losing teams were lower ranked, however, prior to the kickoffs in both games.

All the rest of the games went as seed predicted as far as who would win. Previously ranked No. 10 Bauxite had the bad luck of drawing the No. 7 Dardanelle in the first round with Bauxite losing 51-20.

All five teams of the 4A-8 made it through to the second round, consisting of Crossett, Warren, Hamburg, Star City and DeWitt. The 4A-3 (Westside, Gosnell and Pocahontas) and the 4A-7 have three teams left in the fray. The 4A-7 has the Big 3 in No. 1 ranked Arkadelphia, No. 2 ranked Robinson and No. 4 ranked Nashville. Only Pea Ridge and Shiloh survive from the 4A-1.

Gravette was eliminated by Pocahontas by a 68-28 count with Gentry getting bounced by Central Arkansas 49-20. Prairie Grove lost by an extra point, 28-27, to the Hamburg Lions to end their season.

This week: No. 8 ranked Crossett hosts No. 18 Gosnell while No. 1 Arkadelphia entertains No. 11 DeWitt in Quadrant 1 of the playoff bracket. Look for top ranked Arkadelphia to be playing on the road next week at Crossett. The Badgers lost by a single point to Nashville to start the district schedule and that cost them the No. 1 seed of the 4A-7.

In Quadrant 2, No. 3 Shiloh takes on No. 14 Pocahontas with No. 4 Nashville facing No. 6 Dardanelle. Springdale will probably see Nashville coming to play Shiloh for a semi-final playoff berth next week.

The weakest quadrant is Quadrant 3 which sees No. 20 Westside match up with No. 13 Hamburg, and No. 2 Robinson battle next door neighbor Central Arkansas Christian in Little Rock. Hamburg is favored to be playing Robinson for the semi-final berth next week.

Quadrant 4 has No. 5 Ozark playing host to perennial power and state-ranked No. 7 Warren while our Blackhawks host another team from the deep south in Star City. That is about 220 miles from Pea Ridge, a little south of Pine Bluff. The town was incorporated on the country's bicentennial in 1876, being named Star City as there are five hills that circle the courthouse. The town used to host one of the largest reunions of the Confederate Army in the decades after the Civil War, attracting as many as 10,000 attendees.

By midnight Friday, the number of schools in pursuit of a state title will dwindle to just eight. With the exception of one squad, it will be a collection of teams from the top 10. It looks like Cinderella didn't make the dance in 2019.

MaxPreps/CBS

State 4A Football poll

The big gainer from last week was DeWitt which leapt up nine spots from No. 20 to No. 11 with a 44-15 romp over Riverview. Riverview was the No. 1 seed from the 4A-2 and was a top 10 team a month ago. Gosnell improved seven places to No. 18 with their 40-29 win over a good Mena team.

The biggest drop came from Gentry which declined nine spots to No. 22 after their 49-20 beat down by Central Arkansas. The second worst drop was Gravette who was predicted to have a shot at upsetting Pocahontas but instead lost 68-28.

Arkadelphia^10-1^-- Robinson^10-1^+1 Shiloh^11-0^-1 Nashville^10-1^-- Ozark^10-1^-- Dardanelle^10-1^+1 Warren^10-1^-1 Crossett^7-4^+1 Pea Ridge^7-4^-1 Star City^7-4^+4 DeWitt^7-4^+9 Bauxite^6-5^-2 Hamburg^7-4^+6 Pocahontas^8-3^+3 Rivercrest^7-4^-- Malvern^4-7^-- Mena^7-4^-6 Gosnell^6-5^+7 Pottsville^6-5^-1 Westside^8-2^+1 Harmony Grove^4-6^-5 Gentry^7-4^-9 Central Arkansas^8-3^+5 Southside^7-4^-2 West Helena^5-5^+1 Riverview^7-4^-3

27 Prairie Grove^4-7^-3

Central Arkansas^7-3^+3 Elkins^5-6^-2 Heber Springs^4-7^-1 Trumann^4-7^+4 Brookland^4-6^+4 Dumas^1-9^+6 Lonoke^6-5^-1 Mills^0-10^+2 Lincoln^5-5^-6 Fountain Lake^2-8^-3 Ashdown^2-8^-- Gravette^4-7^-8 Bald Knob^3-7^-- Highland^1-9^+1 Berryville^3-7^-1 Stuttgart^1-9^-- Waldron^2-8^-- Subiaco^2-8^-- Green Forest^2-8^-- Cave City^0-10^-- Dover^0-10^--

•••

