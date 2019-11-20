Wednesday, Nov. 20

11 a.m. -- Weekly story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergarten, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Nov. 21

1-2:30 p.m. -- Library Board meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library

2-4 p.m. -- Crochet & Knitter's Club, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30-7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Nov. 22

3:30-5 p.m. Friday Flix: "Free Birds" (PG), Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Nov. 23

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Sensory Saturday, ages 3 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- Community Thanksgiving feast hosted by Beta Alpha, free, open to all, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St.

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Monday, Nov. 25

4-5 p.m. -- Coloring with audio books, ages 3-10, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Wednesday, Nov. 27

11 a.m. -- Weekly story-time and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergarten, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, Nov. 28 - Thanksgiving Day

