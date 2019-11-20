Sign in
Church news Today at 4:00 a.m.

Boundless Grace

Baptist Church

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., Little Flock.

Brightwater Memorial

United Methodist Church

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 14108 E. Hwy 62, will hold a free Thanksgiving meal at noon on Thursday, Nov. 21. All the traditional Thanksgiving food will be provided as well as good fellowship. For information: www.bit/ly.bmumc

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Rd. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

The weekly program for children ages 4 years through sixth grade is BLAST. Activities available on Wednesday nights for other age groups and adults are:

5 p.m. Wednesday Night Dinner

5:30 p.m.p.m. Children's Choir

6 p.m. BLAST, ages 4 years through sixth grade

6 p.m. PRSM Youth, seventh grade through 12th grade

6:30 p.m. Adult Bible Study Group (childcare available)

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are offered from 8-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. Carry outs are also available.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Religion on 11/20/2019

Print Headline: Church news

