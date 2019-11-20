TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Tate Busey, a three-sport athlete at Pea Ridge High School, signed a letter of intent to play baseball at University of Central Arkansas in a ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in PRHS gym. Joining Busey were his parents Tim and Autumn Busey, Blackhawk baseball coach Matt Easterling, personal coach Brett Reynolds and

He's played baseball since he was 6 years old and has dedicated himself to pursuing his dream of playing college baseball. Blackhawk senior Tate Busey signed a letter of intent Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, to play baseball at University of Central Arkansas.

Busey, 18, the son of Autumn and Tim and grandson of Alan Bradrick, Pea Ridge, and Faye Fairchild, Rogers, has attended Pea Ridge schools since first grade and has been a two- and three-sport athlete competing in baseball, football and track.

Busey 2017 • Rookie of the Year • Winning pitcher in District Championship game 2019 • All Conference • Gold Glove Award winner Offensive stats: Games^Runs^Hits^ Dbls^ Triples^HRs^SB^RBI^Avg. 61^30^36^9^1^1^3^22^2.92 Stats, Pitching: Games^W^L^S^Ks^ERA 25^7^4^1^110^2.67

"Tate is an incredible competitor," Blackhawk baseball coach Matt Easterling said. "We are very proud of Tate and his accomplishments and excited to see what this year has in store for him as well as his college career."

Busey, a pitcher, said he received four offers but selected UCA because "they made it feel like home."

He plans to major in exercise science and hopes to be a personal physical trainer.

"Baseball is my favorite sport. I've always watching it when I was little and playing it -- it was fun to me," he said. He also played travel ball ever since his t-ball days.

With competition and training, he never takes a season off.

"It gets tiring, but it's worth it in the end," he said, advising young athletes that "if they have a dream of playing college baseball, chase it! All the hard work and dedication will pay of in the end."

Busey has also worked with Brett Reynolds, a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reynolds, who graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 2003, was "pitcher, catcher, outfielder, short stop -- everything" for the Blackhawks." Reynolds went to Crowder for two years, then to the University of Missouri in Columbia for a year before being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006. He played for them for five years and now works for Clorox. He has worked with Busey for the past four or five years, he said.

"Tate has is a great kid, a hard worker -- the sky is the limit for him," Reynolds said. "Tate's a perfectionist for himself. If he messes up on something, he does it again and again until he gets it right."

"Tate's a great kid. He comes from a fantastic, highly supportive family. He is a fierce competitor," Easterling said. "He is just a natural talent on the baseball field. He is fun to coach and he is even more fun to watch him.

"He works hard. He works so much that even during the season, when we get done with regular baseball practice, when the others are taking a break, he's going out to Reynolds to get more work in," Easterling said. "He's constantly working."

Sports on 11/20/2019