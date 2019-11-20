Juniors - 22
No. 5 Zac Withrow 11 QB/WR
No. 38 Andrew Guyll 11 LB
No. 57 Joe Jiminez 11 DL
No. 63 Thaddeus Timmons 11 OL
No. 73 Anthony Bleything 11 DL
No. 82 Chase Doyle 11 H
Print Headline: Blackhawk football juniors
